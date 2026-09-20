Oklahoma Hosts Priority Targets for Gameday Visits in Week 3

The Sooners didn’t exactly light up the scoreboard in their 14-6 win over New Mexico on Saturday.

But nevertheless, they defeated the Lobos to improve to 2-1. And they did so in front of several blue-chip recruits.

Consensus 4-star wide receiver Dedrick Kimbrough of Alabaster, Ala., was one of the targets on hand.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, Kimbrough is the No. 196 overall player and the No. 29 wide receiver from the Class of 2028, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. As a sophomore at Thompson High School, Kimbrough logged 686 yards and five touchdowns on 43 catches.

The Sooners have been trending for Kimbrough over the last several weeks, as they have picked up multiple expert predictions to land the 4-star receiver.

Other schools in the mix for Kimbrough include Alabama, Oregon, Texas A&M, Florida and Notre Dame.

Star defensive lineman prospect Kellan Hall attended the game as well.

Hall is a 5-star recruit and the No. 2 overall prospect from the 2028 class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. The Louisville, Ky., native stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 265 pounds.

Hall’s most recent unofficial visit follows several other trips he has made to Norman. He competed at one of the Brent Venables Football Camps during the summer after attending multiple OU games during the 2025 season.

The defensive lineman previously included Oklahoma in his top 12.

2028 linebacker Jay Schell’s list is down to just Clemson and Oklahoma, and he made the trip to Norman on Saturday, per Chad Simmons of Rivals.

2028 4-star LB Jay Schell has visited Michigan and Clemson already this month. He will be at Oklahoma this weekend.



This is his final scheduled visit as he closes in on a decision.



"It could be really soon"



The latest: https://t.co/NjzMjtqm4h pic.twitter.com/IT7KILF4hH — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) September 19, 2026

Schell is another consensus 4-star prospect, and he hails from Rabun Gap, Ga. According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Schell is the No. 142 overall prospect and the No. 8 linebacker.

During his sophomore year at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee High School in 2025, Schell registered 77 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Schell took a gameday visit to Clemson earlier in the month.

In addition to those prospects, a handful of 2027 commits were on hand for the Sooners’ win: athlete Greydon Howell, defensive backs Mikhail McCreary and Trenton Blaylock and defensive lineman Deven Robertson.

OU sends new offers

Oklahoma also used the weekend to send a handful of new offers, one of which went to Iowa-based offensive tackle Carter Barrett.

Part of the 2028 class, Barrett is graded as a 4-star recruit by all major recruiting networks. In 247Sports’ composite rankings, he is the No. 132 overall prospect.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound offensive lineman has also collected offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan and Tennessee.

Athlete Mikhie Cruickshank of Fayetteville, N.C, also took a gameday visit and earned an offer.

After a great visit and conversation with Coach Venables, I am blessed to receive an offer from @OU_Football!!. @CoachWilliamsT @JimNagyOU @CoachVenables pic.twitter.com/RdupcR1SwW — Mikhie Cruickshank (@Mikhiellc) September 20, 2026

Cruickshank is listed at 5-foot-10 and 176 pounds, and according to his X (formerly Twitter) account, he plays cornerback, running back and safety.

The athlete prospect is unranked, but he has earned offers from Texas A&M, Tennessee, South Carolina and Georgia Tech in addition to OU.

OU also dabbled into the Class of 2029, offering running back William Green III.

After an amazing conversation with @coachdmc, I am truly blessed and honored to receive an offer from the University of Oklahoma! 🙏🏾🏈



I would like to thank @CoachVenables, @OU_Football, @JimNagyOU, @LakeDawson_, and @ClaytonMC9 for this incredible opportunity.



All glory to… pic.twitter.com/T64PtLlm9w — 4🌟William Tre Green III (@TreGreen29) September 19, 2026

Green is a 5-foot-10, 195-pound tailback from Trophy Club, Texas. Despite being only a high school sophomore, he has already received offers from the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon and several other major programs.

Green is the nephew of former OU wideout Mark Clayton, who later played in the NFL.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.