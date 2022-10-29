Oklahoma-Iowa State GameDay: Under the Radar

John Hoover: Zach Schmit

Bad news for Oklahoma: Iowa State runs a “don’t bend, don’t break defense.” OK, not really. In fact, there’s no such thing. But the Cyclones really are very good between the 20s — they’ve yielded a league-low 15.7 first downs per game and have faced a league-low 88 third downs, while allowing just 28 of those (31.8 percent, second in the Big 12) to be converted — and they’ve been even better in the red zone. Iowa State has allowed just 18 red zone possessions all year, and they’ve given up just 11 touchdowns. Both figures rank second among Big 12 Conference teams. Against that stout a defense, and knowing Iowa State’s offense could be limited (the Cyclones are last in the league at 22.9 points per game), Brent Venables may want to take advantage of his kicker, Zach Schmit, who’s made 6-of-7 field goals this year with a long of 44. Schmit has been great on kickoffs, with 36 touchbacks this year on 43 kicks. Now he’s due for a big game on the scoreboard, and his role could develop into a 3-point weapon on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium.

Ryan Chapman: Danny Stutsman

After a tumultuous month, the Oklahoma defense has a chance to finish October on a high. Iowa State has struggled to move the ball consistently this season, especially on the ground. The Cyclones enter the week as the No. 118-ranked rushing attack in the country, putting the pressure on first-year starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers to lead the charge. Linebacker Danny Stutsman started the season playing well, but faded into the background as the defense around him struggled to produce stops in conference play. The sophomore had a bounce-back performance against Kansas, recording seven total tackles, and another strong performance at the heart of the OU defense will make the Cyclones one-dimensional. Dealing with Xavier Hutchinson is a struggle for any defense, but if Stutsman can help bottle up the Iowa State run game, the Sooners will know the shots downfield are coming and can call the defense accordingly.

Josh Callaway: Marcus Major

Where has Marcus Major been? Since missing the TCU game with a mystery injury, Major has largely been missing in action while Jovantae Barnes runs away with the No. 2 running back spot. After a week off to sort of reset things, this seems like the perfect time for Major to get himself back into the fold. If he doesn't, it will likely be almost exclusively Eric Gray and Barnes the rest of the way. Major's season started with so much momentum, it would be a shame to see it wind up being essentially another lost year for the Oklahoma City product. Oklahoma has been running the ball well lately, but this will be the stiffest defensive test they've seen. If Major can find a way to make an impression with whatever carries he gets on Saturday, it could go a long way toward him salvaging his season.

Ross Lovelace: Gavin Freeman

Freshman wide receiver Gavin Freeman seems to only make plays when he’s on the field. As the coaching staff continues to reward young guys for playing well, more opportunities will arise. Freeman has had looks on kickoff too as a returner thanks to his dangerous speed in the open field. Wherever the Sooners put him on the field, he seems to have an instant impact. Adding more speed to an offense that wants to play quick and incorporate some hurry-up looks, Freeman fits right into that mold. Any work at the slot would be smart. The coaches have also gotten creative with the gadget wideout, running him on reverses or screens. If he can have an impact Saturday, it’s a big win for Oklahoma.