Oklahoma-Iowa State: Our Picks

John Hoover

Let’s assume Dillon Gabriel stays healthy for four quarters on Saturday. Oklahoma’s chances of victory increase exponentially. Gabriel probably won’t have a ton of success in his first foray against Jon Heacock’s 3-3-5 defense. Even Baker Mayfield had problems deciphering the Cyclones’ rush-three, drop-eight philosophy in 2017, and Mayfield won the Heisman that year. As long as Gabriel doesn’t throw the football to the home team, OU has a good chance of winning. If the Sooners can play the field position game, take field goals when they can get them, excel on special teams and get steady protection from the offensive line and they’ll leave Ames with a victory. If Gabriel gets hit too much, turns the ball over or OU can’t sustain a consistent ground game, the Cyclones could be in line for their first Big 12 win of the year.

Final score: Oklahoma 23, Iowa State 17

Ryan Chapman

Coming off the bye week, the Sooners face great uncertainty in their final five contests. Iowa State is no different, as the Cyclones bring the conference’s best defense to the table, but plenty of unknowns on offense. Dillon Gabriel will have his work cut out for him to move the ball against Jon Heacock’s well-structured defense, but the play of OU’s offensive line should allow the Sooners to move the ball enough on the ground to score. The game might boil down to Oklahoma’s ability to contain Xavier Hutchinson. The standout wide receiver is nabbing 9.5 catches per game for the Cyclones, which has been necessary since Iowa State struggles to run the football. OU’s defensive front made some improvements in their last time out against Kansas, and fresh off the bye they should be able to do enough to force a turnover prone Hunter Dekkers into a mistake or two, helping Oklahoma escape Jack Trice Stadium with a narrow victory.

Final score: Oklahoma 27, Iowa State 20

Josh Callaway

This game is really difficult to get a read on, but it does still feel like a game Oklahoma should win. Iowa State is better than their record would indicate as their close losses in Big 12 play have been well-documented. Even with this being an early kick for a 3-4 team against an unranked opponent, Jack Trice Stadium will still likely be jumping for OU to be in town. The Cyclones’ defense has more than proved itself at this point, but the talent at the skill positions for Oklahoma along with a rested and confident offensive line should bode well for the Sooners to do enough on the scoreboard to give them a chance to win. ISU doesn't present a lot to scare you on offense outside of Xavier Hutchinson, but the OU defense hasn't exactly put a lot out there the last several games to give confidence they are going to shut them down, either. All that being said, in the end, the Sooners will make enough plays offensively to outlast Iowa State here — but this game will likely be nip and tuck all afternoon long. This won't be a comfortable win for Oklahoma, by any means.

Final score: Oklahoma 31, Iowa State 27

Ross Lovelace

The Sooners responded well to three straight losses by defeating a ranked Kansas team. Ames is a tough place to make it two straight, though, and Oklahoma’s offense will be going up against one of the better defenses they’ll face this season. I envision this game being a close one, and the crowd will surely factor into it. Expect Oklahoma to try and establish the ground game once again and dominate the line of scrimmage. If Dillon Gabriel can take advantage of a few open shots down field, the Sooners could potentially find another much-needed win. Iowa State’s defensive line could give Oklahoma too much trouble, though, making it a defensive battle.

Final score: Iowa State 30, Oklahoma 27