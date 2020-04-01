Lincoln Riley has repeatedly expressed that he’s not worried about the COVID-19 shutdown stunting his quarterbacks’ development.

Sports Illustrated’s Position U series indicates that Riley probably knows what he’s talking about.

The first installment of the series, which ranks schools by positional success, labeled Oklahoma ‘QBU’ based on a 10-year data set. The algorithm takes NFL starts, draft position and any professional awards into account and assigns a point value to them.

Based on the metrics generated by the algorithm, Oklahoma came out ahead of Florida State, Auburn, and Louisville, with Texas A & M rounding out the top five.

The Sooners have seen four quarterbacks play in the NFL over the last decade, including No. 1 overall draft picks Sam Bradford, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. Landry Jones is the fourth. Blake Bell does not count toward the metrics because he switched positions upon reaching the professional level.

Jalen Hurts is poised to become the latest Sooner signal-caller to make an impact in the NFL, and as he does so, he’ll turn over the keys to Oklahoma’s offense to Spencer Rattler. Per 247Sports’ rankings, Rattler is the second highest-ranked quarterback prospect ever to wear the crimson and cream, behind only Rhett Bomar.

Debates, speculation and empty claims aside, Position U has rendered the verdict. At least as far as the 2010s are concerned, Oklahoma reigns supreme as QBU.

