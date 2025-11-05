Oklahoma is Well-Positioned Following First College Football Playoff Rankings Reveal
Oklahoma debuted at No. 12 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2025 season on Tuesday night.
Following Saturday’s 33-27 victory over Tennessee at Neyland Stadium, the Sooners vaulted up to No. 11 from No. 18 in the AP Poll, setting up a solid debut in the sport’s definitive ranking.
OU’s hopes of qualifying for the 12-team CFP are very much alive to start November.
Brent Venables’ team will heal up and enjoy a weekend off while preparing to take on the No. 4-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on No. 15 (2:30 p.m., ABC).
Oklahoma also has contests against No. 22 Missouri and LSU left, wins that would bolster the Sooners’ resume if they can take care of business at home.
The CFP will consist of the five highest-rated conference champions and seven at-large bids.
The top four teams in the final CFP rankings will all receive a bye in the first round, while the teams ranked from 5-8 will host first-round playoff contests at their home stadiums.
Oklahoma’s resume was shown plenty of respect by the CFP Committee.
Both of the teams the Sooners have lost to, Texas and Ole Miss, are also in the CFP hunt.
The Longhorns landed at No. 11 in Tuesday’s rankings, and Mississippi checked in at No. 6.
OU’s marquee non-conference victory over Michigan has proven to be a positive for the Sooners as well.
The Wolverines sit a No. 21 in the rankings.
Tennessee also remained in the rankings following the loss to the Sooners at No. 25
The SEC was well-represented in the first CFP rankings.
Texas A&M led the way at No. 3, and Georgia rounded out the top five right behind Alabama.
Vanderbilt sits at No. 16 following its loss to Texas last weekend.
Ohio State landed at the top spot followed by Indiana.
BYU was ranked seventh, Texas Tech was eighth, Oregon was ninth and Notre Dame debuted at 10.
Utah, Virginia and Louisville followed OU in the top 15.
New CFP rankings will be released every Tuesday during the regular season, and the full 12-team CFP field will be revealed on Dec. 7.