Oklahoma-Kansas GameDay: Under the Radar

John Hoover: Reggie Grimes, Ethan Downs

The last two times Oklahoma has played against a speedy quarterback like KU’s Jason Bean, the Sooners’ defensive ends were no-shows. Against Kansas State and TCU, Ethan Downs and Reggie Grimes combined for three total tackles, just one tackle for loss, and no quarterback sacks. Brent Venables said after K-State’s Adrian Martinez had the best game of his career that he was disappointed the edge rushers didn’t play better “cage” technique to keep Martinez in the pocket. They’ll need to refine that technique against Bean, who’s faster — and is a better passer — than Martinez. If they can keep Bean in that “cage,” then Oklahoma’s defense can hang with Kansas.

Ryan Chapman: DaShaun White

Kansas’ offense is going to test the Oklahoma run defense on the perimeter, and a stellar performance from DaShaun White could help plant the Jayhawks behind the chains. Jason Bean will stress the OU linebackers, but White has probably been the best performer from that group across the entire season. The defense is looking to rebuild any kind of confidence this week, and it could come from big plays in the backfield from White.

Josh Callaway: C.J. Coldon

Wyoming transfer cornerback C.J. Coldon saw his first legitimate action last week against Texas and did some nice things, including a solid open field tackle and an interception. With Woodi Washington playing safety currently in place of Billy Bowman, and D.J. Graham apparently moving to offense, the pressure is on Coldon to step up. He is an older player who has played a lot of college football, and this is likely his best opportunity to end his career with a bang like he had hoped to when he transferred to Oklahoma. The opportunity is there for him to seize and carve out a role for himself moving forward into the back half of the season. With Jaden Davis firmly in the starting lineup, it is up to Coldon to offer Davis — and the secondary as a whole — some help by making plays on Saturday to try and help right the ship for what has been an immensely struggling OU defense.

Ross Lovelace: D.J. Graham

After getting blanked 49-0 against Texas, Oklahoma’s offense is looking for serious answers. There were rumors floating around midweek that cornerback D.J. Graham is making the move to wide receiver, as Graham is a talented athlete and a playmaker with the ball. He tweeted confirmation of the move on Friday, and if it plays out on Saturday, it’ll be interesting to see if the Sooners make it a point to get the ball in his hands a time or two. There were plenty of jet sweeps and reverses a week ago, and even though Dillon Gabriel is expected back, a chunk play like that could be big. If Graham lines up on the defensive side of the ball, the secondary is really going to have to step up against the Jayhawks. Jason Bean can air it out as well as run it, as he proved last weekend, and Graham saw early action in the secondary against Texas. Wherever the talented junior plays, the Sooners could use a breakout game.