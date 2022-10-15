Oklahoma-Kansas GameDay: X-Factors

John Hoover: Pressure

They say pressure makes diamonds, but it also bursts pipes. Which way will Oklahoma go as the Sooners face the specter of four straight losses and a (gasp!) losing record? After losing at home to Kansas State, Brent Venables talked about guys playing afraid to make mistakes. After the butt-kicking they got last week in Dallas, players talked about playing loose against Kansas. This is a roster built from 4-star recruits who were coveted by some of the best college football programs in the nation. The talent is there. Can Venables coach it out of them? Will they respond?

Ryan Chapman: Start Fast

Oklahoma has fallen behind in every game since its blistering start against UTEP, but finding success early will be more important than ever against Kansas. The defense needs a quick start to rebuild some confidence and play downhill. The Oklahoma offense needs to find the end zone for the first time in over six quarters. But a fast start would also prevent a nervous energy from sweeping over Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium that could compound OU’s confidence issues. If the Sooners get out in front early, the fans can help fuel the team into the bye week, making communication hard for a Jayhawk offense that will be led by backup quarterback Jason Bean.

Josh Callaway: Passing Game

Oklahoma has got to be able to throw the ball effectively to get things back on track. Without Dillon Gabriel, the passing game was essentially non-existent. Prior to Gabriel's injury, the passing game was effective but still left big plays on the field regularly as he would miss open guys down the field from time to time. That has to be buttoned up. The Sooners have serious wide receiver talent headlined by Marvin Mims and Jalil Farooq. They need to get them the football. The OU offensive line has stepped up in recent weeks, especially in the run game creating lanes for Eric Gray, Marcus Major and Jovantae Barnes. If the Sooners can add a high-flying passing attack to what we've seen on the ground the last couple of weeks, then Jeff Lebby's offense has got a great chance to get back to some big point totals very quickly.

Ross Lovelace: Defensive Line

Oklahoma has struggled mightily to generate a pass rush after the first three games of the season. The Sooners’ defensive line looked legit after an undefeated start, but since then, the defensive line has been one of the biggest glaring issues of this Oklahoma team. Not only has the line struggled to generate a pass rush, but the run defense has been even worse. Oklahoma needs a game to get back on track, and if the defensive line can find a rhythm against Kansas, it could go a long way for the rest of the season. It’ll also be interesting to see if Oklahoma reverts back to a four-man front as seen earlier in the season, or if the Sooners at least blitz often in the same three-man look.