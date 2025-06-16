Oklahoma Lands Commitment from 2026 4-Star Running Back
Oklahoma picked up its 11th pledge of the 2026 recruiting cycle on Monday, as running back DeZephen Walker committed to the Sooners.
Walker’s father, Demetrios Walker, announced his son’s commitment on X (formerly Twitter).
A product of Peculiar, MO, Walker is graded as a 4-star prospect by Rivals, On3 and ESPN, while 247Sports has him as a 3-star. He stands 5-11 and weighs 190 pounds and is ranked the No. 18 running back prospect in the class by Rivals.
According to MaxPreps, Walker rushed for 957 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior at Raymore-Peculiar High School in 2024, averaging 5.4 yards per carry.
Walker received plenty of other high-profile offers during his recruitment, including Nebraska, Notre Dame, Georgia and Texas A&M.
Walker was the lone prospect to take an official visit to OU this weekend after hundreds of college football hopefuls took unofficial visits at the Brent Venables Football Camps hosted on Thursday and Friday.
The running back recruit officially visited Kansas in April and did the same at Kansas State last week. According to 247Sports, he will visit Nebraska next week, though it’s uncertain whether or not he will still visit Lincoln.
The Sooners came on late in Walker’s recruitment, offering him a scholarship on May 9. The only school to offer him since then is Washington State, which did so on May 15.
Per Rivals, Walker is one of seven 4-star prospects in the Class of 2026 who have committed to Oklahoma, along with quarterback Jaden O’Neal, tight end Ryder Mix, wide receiver Daniel Odom, linebacker Jakore Smith, defensive end Brian Harris and offensive lineman Noah Best. The network has Oklahoma’s class ranked No. 25 in its Class of 2026 team recruiting rankings.
Walker is the only running back committed to OU in the 2026 cycle.