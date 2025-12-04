Oklahoma Added 'Length and Versatility' on the Defensive Line in 2026 Class

NORMAN — Todd Bates and Miguel Chavis reloaded Oklahoma’s defensive line with five signees on Wednesday.

The Sooners landed 4-star edge rusher Jake Kreul, as well as edge rushers Matthew Nelson and Daniel Norman as well as defensive tackles Brian Harris and James Carrington.

The group represents a nice blend of early evaluations by Brent Venables and his coaching staff, as well as additions aided by general manager Jim Nagy and the new OU football front office.

All of that work resulted in a defensive line group with a varied skillset.

“I think the things that stand out are length and versatility and athleticism,” Nagy said on Wednesday. “That group got longer, more versatile and more athletic. You have to be athletic to play in our front, you guys know that watching us. So guys with those movement skills to be able to come off twists and gains and makes for a really fun group.”

Kreul, a 6-foot-2, 223-pounder from IMG Academy, was the highest-rated defensive line signee, but he’s not the only guy the Sooners had to keep other schools from trying to poach throughout the recruiting cycle.

Arkansas made a late push for Nelson, who is a 6-5, 215-pounder from Bryant, AR.

OU dipped into Florida for Norman and Harris.

Norman stands 6-4 and 220 pounds from St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Harris will plug holes up the middle with his 6-foot-3, 290-pound frame.

Bates signed another 290-pounder in James Carrington, the 6-1 defensive tackle from Buena Park, CA.

As excited as Venables is by the physical tools of his five new defensive linemen, he’s also pleased with the level of coaching all of Oklahoma’s signees got before joining the program.

“It's a very well-coached group of players,” Venables said. "Nelson comes from maybe the top program in the state of Arkansas. Daniel Norman comes from St. Thomas Aquinas, one of the best in all of the country. Jake Kreul obviously comes from IMG.

“Brian Harris, the state of Florida, the level that he was able to play at and how he was coached. And then James Carrington started his career with Trent Wilson at St. Francis on the East Coast and then ended up out in California.”

The Sooners will have to replenish the talent up front following the 2025 season.

Oklahoma will lose defensive ends R Mason Thomas and Marvin Jones Jr. as well as defensive tackles Gracen Halton and Damonic Williams, as all four of those players will graduate out following OU’s College Football Playoff run.

Chavis and Bates have plenty of talent waiting in the wings, but they’ll count on their five 2025 signees soon to make a difference up front.