Skip to main content

Oklahoma Lands Commitment From Four-Star RB Kalib Hicks

Oklahoma continued its hot stretch on the recruiting trail by adding an elite running back.

Oklahoma received a verbal commitment from highly-touted 2023 running back prospect Kalib Hicks via Twitter Wednesday night.


Hicks, a 4-star talent, picked the Sooners over Alabama, Miami, Arkansas and TCU. According to 247Sports, Hicks is the No. 24 running back in the 2023 class.

His commitment comes off of his recent visit to Norman on June 11. He didn’t receive an offer from OU until May 21, less than a month ago.

The Denton, TX product finished his 2021 season with 1448 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.

Hicks is a speedster on the field, as he’s a two-sport track athlete as well. At 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, he has some serious burners, placing sixth in the 4x200 relay at the Texas 5A State Championship as a sophomore. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Brent Venables now has seven players committed for the class of 2023, with Kade McIntyre and Hicks coming back-to-back.

BSB - Jimmy Crooks - Peyton Graham
Baseball

Big Game Experience Key for Oklahoma in Omaha

By Ross Lovelace2 hours ago
Beno Thompson 2
Football

Oklahoma Adds Transfer RB from UCF

By John E. Hoover12 hours ago
Zac Collier anthem
Baseball

Horns Down? No National Anthem for You

By John E. Hoover21 hours ago
USATSI_18487825
Baseball

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 128

By Josh CallawayJun 14, 2022
Jocelyn Alo
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Jocelyn Alo Wins the 2022 Honda Sport Award for Softball

By Ryan ChapmanJun 14, 2022
BB - College World Series
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Previewing the College World Series Field, Schedule, TV Times

By Josh CallawayJun 14, 2022
Jocelyn Alo
Softball

Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo Announces Future Plans in Softball

By Josh CallawayJun 13, 2022
Kade McIntyre
Football

Oklahoma Lands Commitment From 2023 Two-Way Prospect

By Josh CallawayJun 13, 2022