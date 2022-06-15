Oklahoma Lands Commitment From Four-Star RB Kalib Hicks

Oklahoma continued its hot stretch on the recruiting trail by adding an elite running back.

Oklahoma received a verbal commitment from highly-touted 2023 running back prospect Kalib Hicks via Twitter Wednesday night.



Hicks, a 4-star talent, picked the Sooners over Alabama, Miami, Arkansas and TCU. According to 247Sports, Hicks is the No. 24 running back in the 2023 class.

His commitment comes off of his recent visit to Norman on June 11. He didn’t receive an offer from OU until May 21, less than a month ago.

The Denton, TX product finished his 2021 season with 1448 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.



Hicks is a speedster on the field, as he’s a two-sport track athlete as well. At 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, he has some serious burners, placing sixth in the 4x200 relay at the Texas 5A State Championship as a sophomore.



Brent Venables now has seven players committed for the class of 2023, with Kade McIntyre and Hicks coming back-to-back.