Oklahoma Lands RB from Transfer Portal

Kevontre Bradford saw limited action as a freshman at LSU, but was a high-priority recruit in Texas and chose the Tigers over Texas, USC, Ohio State and others.

Oklahoma landed its second former SEC running back from the transfer portal on Friday when LSU sophomore Kevontre Bradford's name showed up last Friday in OU's online student directory.

SI Sooners on Thursday confirmed Bradford’s addition, although OU hasn’t made a formal announcement.

Bradford entered the transfer portal on June 2. He hasn’t formally announced his arrival in Norman yet either

As a freshman in Baton Rouge last season, Bradford, who goes by Tre, didn’t see any action until the final two games of the season. A late addition to the recruiting class in January, he finished the 2020 season with just 10 rushes for 58 yards and three receptions for 13 yards and a touchdown — and then recently decided to leave LSU.

Kevontre Bradford LSU Athletics

When the Tigers suffered a run of injuries against Ole Miss, Bradford stepped up with nine rushes for 53 yards.

Bradford was arrested on Dec. 22 for an alleged shoplifting incident at a Baton Route Walmart store. He was processed and booked at the West Baton Rouge Detention Center and released on a misdemeanor summons, according to the Baton Rouge Advocate. WBRZ reported that Bradford later characterized it as "a misunderstanding."

The 6-foot, 190-pound Bradford played high school football at Lancaster, TX, where he was a 4-star prospect and a Top 20 prospect in the state. 247 Sports rated him as the No. 13 running back prospect in the 2020 class. Rivals rated him as the 151st best prospect in the nation, No. 11 among running backs and No. 19 in Texas.

As a senior, he averaged 9.2 yards per carry while rushing for 1,563 yards and 23 touchdowns and catching 12 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns.

“If you give him an ounce of daylight, he’s going to find it,” Lancaster coach Chris Gilbert told Texas Scorecard in 2019. “He’s got really good vision. Probably the best thing about him is that he gets up to top-end speed in a hurry. After one cut, he can be at top-end speed.”

Bradford chose LSU out of high school over offers from Texas, Oklahoma State, USC, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Baylor, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Florida State and others.