Oklahoma lands Spring Game verbal commitment

Offensive lineman Alex Parades Jr. announced his verbal commitment to the Sooners
In the midst of Saturday’s Red/White Game action, the Oklahoma Sooners picked up an offensive line commitment.

Independence Community College (KS) offensive lineman Alex Parades Jr. announced his verbal commitment to the Sooners in a statement on Twitter.

“First off let me thank my family for being the most supportive and loving people in my life,” Parades said on Twitter. “The Time Has Come… I would like to announce that I Am Committed To The University of Oklahoma.”

A former 2-star recruit per 247 Sports out of Bolingbrook, IL, Parades initially committed to Southeast Missouri State before landing at Independence.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pound offensive lineman will be joining the Sooners as a preferred walk-on, adding depth to the OU roster as they prepare to chase a national title in 2021. 

