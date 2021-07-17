Sports Illustrated home
Oklahoma Lands Verbal from 2022 Kicker

Gavin Marshall, from nearby Frisco, TX, committed to OU over offers from Arizona, Air Force, Army and Florida.
Oklahoma may have found Gabe Brkic’s replacement.

The Sooners on Friday received a verbal commitment from Gavin Marshall, a placekicker from Frisco, TX, and a member of the 2022 recruiting class. He announced the news on Twitter.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Marshall chose OU over scholarship offers from Air Force, Arizona State, Army and Florida State, according to his 247 Sports recruiting profile.

In his tweet, Marshall tagged OU special teams coach Ryan Dougherty. Dougherty, who was promoted after Shane Beamer took the head coaching job at South Carolina, also has landed long snapper Jake Mann (formerly a Florida State commitment) and punter/kickoff specialist Josh Plaster (a transfer from Arizona State).

Marshall's Kohl's Kicking Camps profile 

All three attended Kohl's Kicking Camps, which rated Marshall as a 5-star kicking prospect. Marshall previously attended IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL. According to his Kohl's profile, Marshall broke the IMG record with a 47-yard field goal, then reset that mark in the same game with a 48-yarder.

He was named champion at three different Kohl’s kicking showcases, including one in which he nailed a 58-yard kick.

Last season, Marshall hit 8-of-9 field goals and all 60 of his PATs, and had touchbacks on 50 of his 64 kickoffs, with an average hang time of 3.63 seconds.

