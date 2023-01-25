Oklahoma Lands Wide Receiver Commit

Oklahoma received a verbal commitment Wednesday from a record-setting wide receiver.

Eli Merck, a senior at Daniel High School in Central, SC, pledged to play for the Sooners in 2023.

Merck announced his commitment on Twitter.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Merck holds an offer from Appalachian State and will be a preferred walk-on at OU. He received his offer from OU in late December.

Merck set a school record at Daniel with 3,233 yards receiving on 171 catches and scored 49 touchdowns.