Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman Lands First-Team All-America Honor
By OU Media Relations
University of Oklahoma senior linebacker Danny Stutsman has been named first-team All-America by the Walter Camp Foundation, it was announced Thursday evening during the ESPN College Football Awards Show.
Stutsman, who was a finalist for the Butkus Award and a first-team All-SEC selection by the league’s coaches and media, is OU’s first first-team All-American by at least one of the five NCAA-recognized selectors (Walter Camp Foundation, AFCA, AP, FWAA, Sporting News) since wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in 2019.
The fourth-year player from Windermere, FL, started all 12 games at middle linebacker this season and ranks fourth in the SEC and 24th nationally with his team-high 109 total tackles. He also ranks fourth in the SEC and 22nd nationally by averaging 9.1 tackles per game. He added 8.0 tackles for loss, one quarterback sack and three QB hurries to his ledger this season.
"He's a war daddy," said linebackers coach and first-year defensive coordinator Zac Alley. "I mean, he goes after it every play, he's got everything he has and has an incredible instinct for the ball, behind the ball, and just finds ways to make plays."
Against Missouri on Nov. 9, Stutsman logged a career-high 19 tackles, including 10 in the first half. His 19 tackles were the most by a Sooner since the 2018 season. He logged double-digit tackles four times and at least 15 tackles three times this season, and led the Sooners in tackles in eight of 12 games.
Stutsman returned for his senior year despite what his dad described as a "very favorable" NFL Draft grade if he had declared as a junior.
“At the end of the day, the NFL’s always gonna be there,” Stutsman said in July. “But having my senior year at such a great university that’s given me so much — more than I could ever think.
“I think I have no regrets with how my career has gone,” Stutsman said. “Every time I step on that field, I leave it all out there.”
Stutsman played in 47 career games and started each of his last 37 (all over the last three seasons), totaling 376 career tackles to rank ninth in Oklahoma history. He is tied for fifth among OU inside linebackers with his 36.0 career tackles for loss. He also totaled 8.0 career sacks and three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. With 109 tackles this season, Stutsman has registered triple-digit tackles in three consecutive campaigns. He is the first Sooner with triple-digit tackles in three consecutive seasons since Travis Lewis from 2008-10.
"I mean, that’s pretty special," said head coach Brent Venables. "Easily one of the best linebackers in the last decade and certainly in the country this year."
Stutsman served as a game captain 10 times over the last three seasons, including six times this year, and was voted as a permanent team captain at the end of his sophomore season in 2022, and then again in 2023.
Oklahoma (6-6, 2-6 SEC) will face Navy (8-3, 6-2 AAC) in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, in Fort Worth. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN.