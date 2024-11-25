Oklahoma LB Kip Lewis Proved Again He's a 'True Gamer' With Alabama Pick Six
NORMAN — Kip Lewis must have something against the state of Alabama.
In September, he sealed Oklahoma’s unlikely comeback victory over Auburn with a Pick Six.
Saturday night, he repeated his heroics — this time to bury the No. 7-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.
With Alabama down 17-3 and needing a score to get back into the game, Jalen Milroe didn’t see Lewis.
The OU linebacker didn’t care.
He snatched the ball out of the way and outraced the Crimson Tide 49 yards the other way, stepping over a Milroe half-hearted tackle attempt en route to the end zone.
“(They) came out of a formation that we've been studying all week, and Coach (Zac) Alley had everybody prepared, nailing us down with the details,” Lewis said after the win. “And so I read my keys, did what I was supposed to, and I was proud that he threw, because I was like, 'What if I'm standing right here?' But you know, just finishing and making sure I get to the end zone after I caught it.”
Lewis and the Sooners never looked back, as the Pick Six put the exclamation point on the 24-3 win.
The redshirt sophomore burst onto the scene last year for Oklahoma by playing a crucial part in the goal line stand against Texas.
Then in his first year as an established starter, Lewis has delivered in both of OU’s SEC wins.
And while he turns it on every Saturday, Lewis said the interceptions never come his way in practice.
“I drop (passes) in practice a lot,” Lewis said with a smile. “I drop 'em a lot, and I just say, 'Hey guys, look, in a game, it's a catch, don't worry.' That's what I tell them all the time.”
Alley confirmed Lewis’ struggles to hold onto the ball during practice, but praised the growth the young linebacker has shown to play a key role at the heart of Oklahoma’s defense.
“I don’t know; he dropped them in pregame too,” Alley said with a smirk. “I think when the lights come on, he’s a different dude. He’s a true gamer. There’s not a lot of those guys. He’s a good practice player, no doubt about it, but man, when the lights are on and the stage is bright and matter, he’s at his best when it matters the most.”
The interception from Lewis wasn’t the only contribution from the Sooners’ front seven.
They held Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe to just seven rushing yards, and OU’s defensive line and linebackers dictated play at the point of attack.
Lewis finished with no tackles, but he and fellow linebacker Danny Stutsman disrupted everything the Crimson Tide tried to do.
“I’m so proud of them. And the other guys like Kip,” Stutsman said. “Comes up big with a huge play. Just proud of him.”
Partly thanks to Lewis’ contributions, the Sooners are now bowl eligible.
Oklahoma will be able to utilize those extra practices to continue to develop and be better prepared headed into 2025.
But for now, Lewis was just happy he could help deliver OU coach a signature win and send the seniors out in style.
“It's really good. Just building momentum into going into next year, I think it's gonna really say what this team is,” Lewis said. “Just some hard, gritty fighting team that's never gonna quit, never gonna give up. A lot of people counted us out this season and thought we should just write it off. And so we had other plans.”