Oklahoma's Defense Finally Delivered a 'Dominant Performance' Against No. 7 Alabama
NORMAN — In his three years back at Oklahoma, Brent Venables has carefully avoided one word — dominance.
Venables’ team has had some nice performances, but he declined to label those efforts as dominant — especially during last year’s successes.
Saturday night after his Sooners bowled over the No. 7-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide 24-3 on Senior Night, he blustered in his description of the win.
“What I’m most proud of there was nothing, whatsoever, that was fluky about it,” Venables said. “It was a game of physicality, execution, precision, a game of timing.
“… To be able to go toe-to-toe with Alabama, one of the most tradition-rich programs in college football. Two giants going at it, and for that to happen in an epic way, in a dominant way, I’m very careful to try to use those words or phrases, but that was a dominant performance. Really cool moment for these guys.”
Oklahoma completely nullified Alabama’s rushing attack.
Quarterback Jalen Milroe was held to seven total rushing yards, and the Crimson Tide were out-gained 257-70 on the ground.
The work to limit Alabama to 2.3 yards per carry was mostly done by the big guys up front.
Linebacker Dasan McCullough finished with five tackles. Danny Stutsman only had four.
The totals weren’t low because of bad performances by the linebackers, but because the defensive line swallowed up any Alabama ball carriers almost immediately.
“They probably played their best game all year,” Stutsman said. “I just — I didn’t feel like many plays were coming to me because they already stuffed it… That doesn’t happen much and that just shows you how freaking dominant they were. They were doing their job. They were hungry.”
Defensive tackle Da’Jon Terry and defensive end Ethan Downs both had two tackles for loss each. R Mason Thomas had another 1.5 tackles for loss of the edge, and true freshman defensive tackle Jayden Jackson led the d-line in total tackles with four.
Alabama’s 234 total yards was the lowest output for the program since the Crimson Tide lost to Arkansas back in 2014.
Milroe’s ability to get loose doomed LSU in his last SEC game, but defensive coordinator Zac Alley said the bye week helped the entire coaching staff dial in on a plan to try and contain the Alabama quarterback.
“(He) really took over the (LSU) game. Our goal was to not let him do that,” Alley said. “Everything we did was basically based around preventing him from making big plays and trying to keep him in the pocket, force him to make throws in tight windows. They did a good job of it.”
The dominance along the line of scrimmage heaped more pressure on Milroe to produce through the air.
True freshman Eli Bowen was tasked with lining up across from Milroe’s favorite weapon, receiver Ryan Williams, and he held strong.
Williams was targeted nine times, but only caught two passes for 37 yards.
And then the interceptions came .
Bowen got the first one on the first drive of the second half, then linebacker Kip Lewis housed a 49-yard pick six to extend the lead to 24-3.
Super senior Woodi Washington sealed the game with a third interception in the fourth quarter after Thomas hit Milroe as the ball left his hand.
It helped the Sooners win the third quarter 14-0.
Oklahoma (6-5, 2-5 SEC) had struggled to carry momentum out of halftime against both Ole Miss and Missouri in losses earlier this year.
They finally found the ability to put it all together against Alabama (8-3, 4-3), which extended OU’s bowl streak but more importantly gave its embattled head coach a signature win fully in his image — one led by a dominant defensive effort.
“Finally got the result we wanted when we put it all together,” Venables said. “… They’ve punched first, punched back. But this is the first time in one of these games where we’ve punched last.”