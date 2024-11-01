Oklahoma-Maine Preview: Sooners On SI Staff Picks
John E. Hoover
Talk about a get-right game. Oklahoma is on a three-game losing streak and needs to catch its second wind before diving into a three-game finishing stretch against No. 25 Missouri, No. 14 Alabama and No. 16 LSU. I mean no disrespect to Maine here — I’m the only person in this space who’s actually been to Orono, more than once, and I have great memories of the Black Bears going to five straight College World Series in baseball in the early 1980s. I adore Maine. My daughter went to grad school in the Pine Tree State. But this isn’t a good football team, even for the FCS level, despite some impressive wins. This is a game the Sooners need to get right in a lot of areas. OU needs a boost of confidence, and they need to feel good about themselves again. And this week, Sooner Nation gets to find out why the SEC’s long criticized scheduling model of sliding an FCS team into November is so perfect.
Final: Oklahoma 56, Maine 0
Ryan Chapman
Finally, the Sooners can take a deep breath. SEC play has been a disaster, as OU’s only win in-conference came against a putrid Auburn team. But there were positives to build on from Oklahoma’s first-ever trip to Mississippi, namely the rushing attack and Jackson Arnold’s best start of the season. Taking on Maine from the FCS ranks, OU should be able to build on the handful of positives from the loss to Ole Miss while also moving one step closer to bowl eligibility. If the Sooners can’t physically dominate Maine, the conversations around the direction of the program will take a much darker turn, but none of that should be necessary come Saturday night.
Final: Oklahoma 48, Maine 6
Dekota Gregory
This is the easiest game on OU's schedule, and there's no argument. This is the first time the Sooners can focus more on themselves than the result and just trying to survive. Even a lackluster front for OU should bully these Black Bears and the defense should look elite, at least for the day. These Sooners might not be able to hang 70 on any team right now, but they will still get cozy early.
Final: Oklahoma 48, Maine 13
Ross Lovelace
This should be a classic case of Oklahoma blowing off some steam against the worst team they have faced all season long. Maine is 4-4 at the subdivision level and Oklahoma doesn’t usually take on opponents like this — especially in the back half of the season. The Sooners should use this opportunity as a get back game to restore the vibes and calm the nerves of a sinking ship. Sure, beating up on a team like Maine won’t mean much in the grand scheme of things, but a big win could be a step in the right direction and improve the team’s confidence before a brutal final stretch to close to the season. Oklahoma should be able to do whatever they want on offense and the defense will shine against the Black Bears. It should be a game where the young guys get plenty of run, and one that should be over by halftime. Oklahoma should dominate in all aspects — something the team hasn’t done since the season opener.
Final: Oklahoma 45, Maine 0
Bryce McKinnis
It’s hard to determine what’s to gain this week. If OU doesn’t dominate, it’s further evidence the Sooners don't belong in the SEC to disbelievers. If they do dominate, it means nothing to the outside world. It’s still Maine. So, how about just avoiding being laughable? Even if they show strides in all of their most questionable areas — turnover margin, passing offense, run game, quarterback protection, big plays — it’s still Maine, but at least winning these small battles can build some momentum ahead of three challenging games. It won’t mean much outside of Norman, but it will mean enough inside the locker room, and especially to a fanbase that hasn’t received much reward for its loyalty this season. Establish an early margin. Win all three phases. Don’t give the faithful any reason to not come back for Alabama.
Oklahoma 48, Maine 7
Randall Sweet
OU's contest against the Black Bears comes at the perfect time for Oklahoma, who needs a "get-right" game before heading into the bye week and finishing the season with games against Missouri, Alabama and LSU. The Sooners should be able to get back on track on both sides of the ball against an FCS team that likely won't have the firepower to test the Sooners' defense, or the talent up front to challenge Bill Bedenbaugh's group the way SEC opponents can. Of course, OU will have to execute its scheme and play well to come out with a 55-point win. Against a much lesser opponent than Oklahoma has seen since Week 1, however, Brent Venables' group should have no troubles against Maine on Saturday.
Oklahoma 55, Maine 0