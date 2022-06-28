Oklahoma Misses Out on New Jersey S Moussa Kane

The defensive back committed to the Duke Blue Devils over Oklahoma and Penn State on Tuesday.

A highly touted defensive back is staying on the East Coast.

Moussa Kane, a 6-foot-1, 176-pound safety from Blairstown, NJ, committed to the Duke Blue Devils over Oklahoma and Penn State on Tuesday.

The 3-star recruit has visited Norman twice, once for a Junior Day event in early March and again on an official visit during the first weekend in June.

Kane also held offers from Boston College, Clemson, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Oklahoma’s recruiting will continue to roll on, however, as the Sooners have already landed eight verbal commitments in the 2023 class.

Brent Venables most recently struck on Monday, when Snoqualmie, WA, offensive tackle Heath Ozaeta announced his pledge to OU.

The Sooners already have one safety commitment as well, as Colonial Heights, VA, native Kaleb Spencer announced his intentions to play his college football in Norman back in May.

