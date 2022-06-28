Skip to main content

Oklahoma Misses Out on New Jersey S Moussa Kane

The defensive back committed to the Duke Blue Devils over Oklahoma and Penn State on Tuesday.

A highly touted defensive back is staying on the East Coast.

Moussa Kane, a 6-foot-1, 176-pound safety from Blairstown, NJ, committed to the Duke Blue Devils over Oklahoma and Penn State on Tuesday.

The 3-star recruit has visited Norman twice, once for a Junior Day event in early March and again on an official visit during the first weekend in June.

Kane also held offers from Boston College, Clemson, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Wisconsin. 

Oklahoma’s recruiting will continue to roll on, however, as the Sooners have already landed eight verbal commitments in the 2023 class.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Brent Venables most recently struck on Monday, when Snoqualmie, WA, offensive tackle Heath Ozaeta announced his pledge to OU.

The Sooners already have one safety commitment as well, as Colonial Heights, VA, native Kaleb Spencer announced his intentions to play his college football in Norman back in May. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Baker Mayfield
Football

Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Still Waiting to Find Out His Future

By Ryan Chapman4 minutes ago
Quinn Ewers, Texas Longhorns
Football

2022 Oklahoma Preview: Ranking the Opponents' QBs

By Ryan Chapman4 hours ago
Heath Ozaeta
Football

Oklahoma Picks Up Commitment From 2023 Offensive Lineman

By Josh Callaway21 hours ago
Derrick LeBlanc
Football

Elite 2023 Defensive Lineman Includes Oklahoma in Top 3 Schools

By Josh Callaway22 hours ago
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech Red Raiders
Football

2022 Oklahoma Preview: Ranking the Opponents' DBs

By Ryan ChapmanJun 27, 2022
6-26 Oklahoma CWS Finals Game 2 Postgame
Baseball

WATCH: Oklahoma CWS Finals Game 2 Postgame

By Josh CallawayJun 26, 2022
Cade Horton 2
Baseball

COLUMN: Oklahoma Pitcher Cade Horton Deserved a Better Fate

By John E. HooverJun 26, 2022
Jackson Nicklaus swing
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Let Late Lead Slip Away, Lose CWS Finals to Ole Miss

By Josh CallawayJun 26, 2022