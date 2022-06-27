Skip to main content

Oklahoma Picks Up Commitment From 2023 Offensive Lineman

Heath Ozaeta is rated as a 3-star prospect in the 2023 class from Snolqualmie, WA.

Add another to Oklahoma’s 2023 recruiting class.

The Sooners picked up a commitment on Monday from 3-star offensive line prospect Heath Ozaeta out of Mount Si High School in Snolqualmie, WA.

Ozaeta is rated the No. 45 offensive tackle in the 2023 class in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Oklahoma moved quickly on locking down the 6-foot-6, 296-pounder, having just offered him five days ago on June 22.

With many from the west coast, Ozaeta holds offers from plenty of other notable programs including UCLA, Utah, BYU, Cincinnati and Stanford among others.

The Washington product marks the eighth commitment to the 2023 class for Brent Venables and company, joining quarterback Jackson Arnold, running back Kalib Hicks, wide receiver Keyon Brown, offensive lineman Joshua Bates, safeties Erik McCarty and Kaleb Spencer and two-way player Kade McIntyre.

The addition of Ozaeta moves Oklahoma to the No. 37 ranked recruiting class in the country, with still loads of time before signing day to continue to add to the crop. 

Derrick LeBlanc
