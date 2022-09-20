Oklahoma Names Captains for Big 12 Opener vs. Kansas State

NORMAN — Leadership has been big for Oklahoma as the Sooners try to move forward into a new era.

Coaches demand it from their players, but usually, the players know who the leaders are.

That’s why OU this week named center Andrew Raym, cornerback Jaden Davis, wide receiver Marvin Mims, defensive tackle Jeffery Johnson and defensive end Ethan Downs as game captains for this week’s Big 12 Conference opener against Kansas State.

Raym has started all three games in the middle of the Sooner offensive line and is relied upon to diagnose defensive fronts, make the blocking calls and deliver the football to quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Davis also has started every game, emerging from a crowded cornerback room to open the season in the starting lineup for the third consecutive year.

Mims is unquestionably the Sooners’ most dynamic player and is an All-America candidate, but his reputation as one of the team’s hardest workers and most supportive teammates augments his reputation in the locker room.

Johnson is a first-year transfer from Tulane who played against the Sooners in Norman last year but has ingratiated himself to his coaches and teammates with an outpouring of gratitude and humility while also delivering production on the field.

Downs, a sophomore from nearby Weatherford who was chosen to represent the team at Big 12 Media Days despite his youth, has quickly emerged as one of the Sooners’ most forceful leaders through service and selflessness while also routinely busting up plays in the opponents’ backfield.

OU coach Brent Venables has chosen to go with new captains for every game and said the team will vote on “permanent” captains after the season.