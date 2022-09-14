Skip to main content

Oklahoma Names Captains for Matchup at Nebraska

Another new set of five Sooners will serve as the game captains for Oklahoma's Week 3 matchup with Nebraska.

Another week, another set of captains for Oklahoma.

As they did in each of the first two games of the season, the Sooners have named five brand new captains for this weekend’s game at Nebraska.

The five OU players getting the honor are punter Michael Turk, wide receiver Drake Stoops, offensive lineman Anton Harrison, defensive back Billy Bowman and linebacker Danny Stutsman.

As head coach Brent Venables noted last week, the Sooners plan to name five new captains each week until the latter part of the season when they will select permanent ones.

“The season is long,” Venables said last Tuesday. “I don’t want anybody to get comfortable. This is an opportunity to lead for the week and lead for the season. At the end of the regular season, we’ll name permanent captains. The players will vote on that. This is an opportunity to develop leadership on our team. It’s an honor to be a game captain. They are out in front every day in front of the team. So they’ve got to put a little work in to be a leader. I’m trying to develop work on this team.”

Through the first two games of the season, all five of Turk, Stoops, Harrison, Bowman and Stutsman have undoubtedly been among the team’s bright spots.

All players who are in at least their second year in the program, with the honor serving as a nice feather in the cap for each in what role they bring to the team outside of just their production on the field.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, tight end Brayden Willis, linebackers David Ugwoegbu and DaShaun White along with defensive back Justin Broiles served as the captains in the season opener with running back Eric Gray, defensive end Reggie Grimes, offensive lineman Chris Murray, wide receiver Theo Wease and cornerback Woodi Washington getting the nod in the second game.

The Sooners will matchup with the Cornhuskers on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE. 

