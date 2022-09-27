Oklahoma Names Captains for TCU Road Trip

In a new Sooner tradition, once again a brand new set of captains were announced ahead of Saturday’s game against TCU.

In Oklahoma’s previous three games, the Sooners had five captains in each contest. Traveling to Fort Worth this weekend, the Sooners will have four.

The four OU players getting the honor are offensive lineman McKade Mettauer, defensive linemen Jordan Kelley and Jonah Laulu, and tight end Daniel Parker. Three out of the four players transferred to Oklahoma last offseason, making it their first year in Norman. Kelley is the lone OU veteran of the group.

Mettuaer transferred in from California and has been a crucial part of Oklahoma’s offensive line early this season. Laulu came to Norman after finishing up at Hawaii, and has carved out a nice role for the Sooners. Against Nebraska, he recorded his first sack at OU. Parker has seen game action at tight end this season, making multiple strong catches across the middle of the field. His transfer from Missouri was a big win for the Sooners.

Head coach Brent Venables has been open and honest about the selection of captains before each game, mentioning the spots will be interchangeable until a later point in the year.

The reason for this chance is to grow team leadership and allow different players to step up and lead each week. When the coaches are ready for permanent team captains, the team will decide on who is selected.

“I don’t want anybody to get comfortable,” Venables said. “This is an opportunity to lead for the week and lead for the season. At the end of the regular season, we’ll name permanent captains. The players will vote on that."

This is an opportunity to develop leadership on our team. It’s an honor to be a game captain. They are out in front every day in front of the team. So they’ve got to put a little work in to be a leader. I’m trying to develop work on this team.”