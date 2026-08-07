Oklahoma Names new Head Football Athletic Trainer

NORMAN — Oklahoma announced Justin Smith as its new head football athletic trainer on Friday.

Smith, who comes to the Sooners from North Carolina State, replaces Jonathan Gress, who left over the summer to serve as the Tennessee Titans' director of rehabilitation and conditioning.

“He brings tremendous wisdom and experience in the medical space and is one of the absolute best in his field,” OU coach Brent Venables said in a statement announcing the hire. “On top of his knowledge and expertise, Justin thrives in the areas of leadership, communication and consistency. He also intimately understands the rhythm and cadence of football players’ year-round schedules, and he’s a relationship-driven person. That’s extremely important in our football program here at Oklahoma. We’re incredibly happy he and his family are Sooners.”

Welcome to Norman, Justin 💪 pic.twitter.com/dGPYqjMt1b — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 7, 2026

Smith was the Wolfpack's head football athletic trainer since 2014.

The Honea Path, SC, native is an Alabama alum.

After his time in Tuscaloosa, Smith became the head athletic trainer at Miles College, an NCAA Division II school in Birmingham, AL.

Smith spent three years at the school, before taking over as the head athletic trainer for the Rhein Fire in NFL Europe.

After two seasons in Dusseldorf, Smith returned to to the United States where he took over as the head athletic trainer at Pelham (AL) High School.

Prior to his time in Raleigh, NC, Smith was the head football athletic trainer at Appalachian State for seven seasons.

Gress was at Oklahoma for just one season after coming to Norman from the NFL's New Orleans Saints, where he spent a total of of seven seasons. Gress spent six seasons as the Saints' director of rehabilitation.

Smith's addition to the staff is the latest in a series of moves this offseason, which included the hiring of Jason Witten as tight ends coach, Deland McCullough to coach the running backs and LaMar Morgan to coach cornerbacks.

The offseason also brough the shift in the role of longtime strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt, who is now the program's "Elite Performance Liason."

James Dobson took over Schmidt's role as director of sports engancement and strength and conditioning. Dobson has been on the Sooners' staff since 2022.

Oklahoma, coming off a College Football Playoff berth, begins its season Sept. 4 at home against UTEP. The Sooners will then take on Michigan on the road Sept. 12.

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