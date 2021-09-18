Oklahoma-Nebraska Observations: LIVE In-Game Blog

John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Josh Callaway offer their real-time observations from the Sooners' historic game against Nebraska.

11:15 a.m.

Impressive first drive by the Sooners. Eric Gray with some big plays, and then true freshman Mario Williams took over. Broke up a sure interception and then a big chunk play on a screen (set up by a massive block by Drake Stoops).

OU gets stuffed once at the one, but Rattler cashes in the sneak for a 1-yard touchdown run to start things off.

Drive recap: 14 plays, 75 yards, 6:58 off the clock.

-- RC

11:09 a.m.

Offensive line starters remain the same for Game 3. Rattler looks comfortable so far, but the Nebraska fans bringing the noise and forcing an early false start on a crucial third down. Cody Jackson also getting a grab on the first drive. Plenty of confidence in the youngsters from this OU staff.

— RC

11:06 a.m.

It looks like Bob enjoyed his morning

11:04 a.m.

Nebraska wins the toss, defers to the second half. Spencer Rattler on deck to get this one going.

— RC

10:55 a.m.

We're about five minutes from the scheduled kickoff and the atmosphere has been incredible. Plenty of 'Huskers fans made the trip, and Big Noon Kickoff was fun.

Bob Stoops was juiced, getting the crowd going with some "Texas Sucks" and "Nebraska Sucks" chants. Living his best life.



-- RC