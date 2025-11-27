Oklahoma Offensive Lineman’s Status in Question for LSU Game
Offensive lineman Jake Maikkula was one of four Oklahoma players listed as “questionable” on the SEC’s initial availability report, released Wednesday, for the Sooners’ game against LSU on Saturday.
Maikkula, who transferred to OU from Stanford ahead of the 2025 season, has played in all 11 games this year for the Sooners. He played 63 snaps in Oklahoma’s 17-6 win against Missouri last week.
The lineman, who primarily plays center, has logged an 81.7 Pro Football Focus (PFF) pass-blocking grade this year, which is the second best on OU’s roster, behind only guard Febechi Nwaiwu. His overall offensive grade is 68.6.
The other three players with a questionable designation are offensive lineman Heath Ozaeta, defensive lineman Jayden Jackson and running back Jovantae Barnes.
Ozaeta hasn’t played since the Sooners’ game against Ole Miss on Oct. 25. He has played 398 total offensive snaps in 2025.
Jackson, a sophomore, has played in just 26 combined snaps in OU’s last two contests. The defensive lineman has registered 24 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks this season.
Barnes’ role has been minimal in 2025, rushing for only 45 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.
Defensive end R Mason Thomas, defensive back Gentry Williams and offensive linemen Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor all received “doubtful” designations.
Thomas hasn’t played since OU’s 33-27 win over Tennessee on Nov. 1, when he suffered a lower-body injury on his 71-yard touchdown on a fumble recovery.
Williams’ last outing was on Oct. 18, when the Sooners defeated South Carolina 26-7 in Columbia. He injured his shoulder in that game, per OU coach Brent Venables.
Taylor has not appeared in a game this season, while Sexton hasn’t played since OU’s season opener against Illinois State.
Offensive lineman Troy Everett is the only player who has been ruled out for Saturday’s game. Everett’s lone appearance came in Week 1, and Venables revealed in September that the offensive lineman would miss the remainder of the season.
Reggie Powers III will miss the first half of Saturday’s game after he received a targeting penalty in the second half of the Missouri game.
For LSU, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has been ruled out, meaning Mississippi State transfer Michael Van Buren will start behind center for the Tigers. Former OU wideout Nic Anderson also will not play on Saturday.
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks is questionable to play against the Sooners, while running back Caden Durham is listed as probable.