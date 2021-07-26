Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballBaseballOther SoonersSI.com
Search

Oklahoma Offers 2023 3-Star OL Landen Hatchett

The Sooners mark Hatchett's first offer from a non-Pac-12 program.
Author:
Publish date:

While the focus of Oklahoma fans everywhere is, understandably, on the Sooners’ highly-anticipated move to the SEC, Lincoln Riley and company are staying busy on the recruiting trail.

Oklahoma officially offered 2023 3-star offensive lineman Landen Hatchett out of Ferndale High School in Ferndale, WA on Monday.

Hatchett is currently rated the No. 43 interior offensive lineman and No. 21 player in the state of Washington by 247Sports.

The Sooners actually mark Hatchett’s first offer from a school residing outside of the Pac-12. His first four have come from Oregon, Oregon State, Washington and Washington State. Obviously, Bill Bedenbaugh sees potential in Hatchett and wants to get an offer in on him early.

At 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds with still two more years of high school football left to go, Hatchett looks to have the strength and physicality of a future top-shelf player. His ability to play center is always a nice feather in his cap, too.

While it is only with two commitments, the Sooners currently have easily one of the elite recruiting classes in the country so far in their 2023 group with 5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson as well as 4-star athlete Treyaun Webb. Perhaps Hatchett will be one of the big guys up front blocking for them in the future. 

Landen Hatchett
Football

Oklahoma Offers 2023 3-Star OL Landen Hatchett

Joe Harroz - OU
Football

Big 12 Issues Statement: Remaining Eight are 'Disappointed' that OU, Texas Want Out

USATSI_14852839
Other Sooners

Former Oklahoma Golfer Max McGreevy Earns Spot on the PGA Tour

Mendes 1st v. FSU 2-1
Softball

OU Olympians: Nicole Mendes, Sydney Romero Help Team Mexico to Bronze Medal Game

Brian Asamoah
Football

Two Oklahoma Linebackers Named to Butkus Award Watch List

Generic - OU Stadium 1
Football

Oklahoma and Texas Notify Big 12 They Won’t Extend Grant of Rights

Parker Friedrichsen
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma Offers 2023 In-State SG Parker Friedrichsen

Bob Bowlsby 2021 MD
Football

Big 12 Execs Meet With Oklahoma, Texas