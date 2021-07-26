Oklahoma Offers 2023 3-Star OL Landen Hatchett

While the focus of Oklahoma fans everywhere is, understandably, on the Sooners’ highly-anticipated move to the SEC, Lincoln Riley and company are staying busy on the recruiting trail.

Oklahoma officially offered 2023 3-star offensive lineman Landen Hatchett out of Ferndale High School in Ferndale, WA on Monday.

Hatchett is currently rated the No. 43 interior offensive lineman and No. 21 player in the state of Washington by 247Sports.

The Sooners actually mark Hatchett’s first offer from a school residing outside of the Pac-12. His first four have come from Oregon, Oregon State, Washington and Washington State. Obviously, Bill Bedenbaugh sees potential in Hatchett and wants to get an offer in on him early.

At 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds with still two more years of high school football left to go, Hatchett looks to have the strength and physicality of a future top-shelf player. His ability to play center is always a nice feather in his cap, too.

While it is only with two commitments, the Sooners currently have easily one of the elite recruiting classes in the country so far in their 2023 group with 5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson as well as 4-star athlete Treyaun Webb. Perhaps Hatchett will be one of the big guys up front blocking for them in the future.