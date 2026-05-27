Projecting the Depth Chart for Oklahoma's Defense Heading Into the Summer

With summer workouts just a week away, the 2026 college football season is one step closer. Monday, July 20 is Oklahoma's day at the podium for SEC Media Days with fall camp starting shortly after.

Earlier this week, Brent Venables told reporters in Destin, Fla., that four players who missed spring practices will be ready for those summer workouts. Those four players — David Stone, Jayden Jackson, Tory Blaylock and Xavier Robinson — will be key factors for the Sooners heading into the following months.

As Oklahoma gets closer to full strength, questions begin to concern the pecking order of talent on the roster. Who will start, who will be a key rotational piece and who is a year or so away from contributing?

From defensive line to the secondary, here is your projected depth chart for 2026.

EDGE

Starter: Taylor Wein

Kenny Ozawalu

Wyatt Gilmore

Starter: Danny Okoye

Adepoju Adebawore

Jake Kreul

Should be no surprises here.

Taylor Wein is primed for another special season following 2025's breakout performance. With R Mason Thomas gone to the pros, Wein will lead the Sooners edge rushing unit.

Danny Okoye and PJ Adebawore — who missed spring practices with an offseason foot surgery to address "wear and tear" per Venables — will rotate back-and-forth. Okoye will get the early nod as the starter opposite of Wein after a strong spring with Adebawore providing steady play on edge.

Oklahoma defensive end Danny Okoye celebrates after a tackle for loss in the spring game. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Kenny Ozawalu split time between edge and defensive tackle during spring ball. With his size, Ozawalu can float back and forth depending on the front Venables wants to employ, but as of now, Ozawalu's speed and athleticism gives him a leg-up to be a reserve edge rusher.

Look for new faces Wyatt Gilmore and Jake Kruel to get some playing time in mop-up duty or specific game situations. Venables spoke highly of Gilmore, calling him "the next Taylor Wein" during an appearance on the Oklahoma Breakdown podcast.

Defensive Tackle

Starter: David Stone

Nigel Smith II

Bishop Thomas

Starter: Jayden Jackson

Trent Wilson

James "Tank" Carrington

David Stone is poised to be one of the faces of the program in 2026. After a stellar 2025 outing, Stone finally displayed his gamebreaking ability after minimal apperances as a treu freshman in 2024.

With Jayden Jackson, he and Stone provide two of the more feared defensive tackle duos in the SEC.

Oklahoma defensive lineman Jayden Jackson | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Nigel Smith II and Trent Wilson received valuable first-team reps during spring practices with Stone and Jackson out recovering from surgeries. Both look to be the next in line to replace Damonic Williams and Gracen Halton to maintain the Sooners' strength in numbers attack on the interior.

Newcomers Bishop Thomas and James "Tank" Carrington bring a spectrum of experience — Thomas has a lot and Carrington is a true freshman. But both players have caught the attention of Venables.

Linebackers

MIKE Starter: Owen Heinecke

Cole Sullivan

James Nesta

WILL Starter: Kip Lewis

Marcus James

Beau Jandreau

Cheetah Starter: Reggie Powers III

Jeremiah Newcombe

Cole Sullivan



Owen Heinecke's return changed the math for the Sooner linebacker room. With his experience, Oklahoma will not have to rely on inexperienced players taking on larger responsibilities. A less dramatic return for Kip Lewis also helped bolster the room into a strength.

Cole Sullivan will play a lot due to his talent and versatility, but now the Heinecke is back in play, he won't be expected to learn all the calls in one offseason. Jim Nagy mentioned during Heinecke's injuction hearing that Sullivan, Lewis and Heinecke will see the field at the same time — Sullivan as a cheetah seems likely.

Sticking with cheetah, Reggie Powers III is the heir apparent to the graduated Kendal Daniels. Behind him will be Sullivan with Jeremiah Newcombe providing a more typical backup to Powers.

Taylor Heim's injury provides opportunities for redshirt freshman Marcus James for a reserve role among the linebackers. James had a strong spring following a shoulder injury.

Cornerbacks

Starter: Eli Bowen

Starter: Courtland Guillory

Jacobe Johnson

Dakoda Fields

Prince Ijioma

Eli Bowen and Courtland Guillory provide OU with the best defense against some highly talented skill players the Sooners will face in 2026.

Jacobe Johnson came on last year, particularly late in the season, as the initial corner off the bench in a reserve role. His size and experience give Oklahoma a great three-man rotation at corner.

Oklahoma defensive back Jacobe Johnson | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Based on the Sooners' Red-White roster during their Spring Game, corners Dakoda Fields and Prince Ijioma — transfers from Oregon and Mississippi Valley State — were red team designates. This does not guarantee that either or both players will be higher on the depth chart, but Venables implied after the Spring Game that the red team was the strongest by design.

Fields or Ijioma have the skills to be a fourth corner option. Specifically, Fields has ideal size and is healthy following a disappointing two-year stint at Oregon.

Safeties

Starter: Peyton Bowen

Starter: Michael Boganowski

Omarion Robinson

Niko Jandreau

If Peyton Bowen's 2026 goes the way of his November 2025 performances, Bowen may take home some hardware.

Alongside Bowen will be first-year starter Michael Boganowski, who has been no stranger to the field during his first two seasons in Norman. Replacing Robert Spears-Jennings is a tall task, but after a strong spring, Boganowski appears ready for the challenge.

Omarion Robinson would be the next in line to provide relief for either Bowen or Boganowski. His play style is similar to Boganowski's with a bruising physicality to him.

As a true freshman, Niko Jandreau impressed during spring ball and particularly in the Spring Game where he had a game-high seven tackles for the white team. Jandreau showcased a sure-fire tackling ability and good speed for an early enrollee.