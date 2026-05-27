Projecting the Depth Chart for Oklahoma's Defense Heading Into the Summer
In this story:
With summer workouts just a week away, the 2026 college football season is one step closer. Monday, July 20 is Oklahoma's day at the podium for SEC Media Days with fall camp starting shortly after.
Earlier this week, Brent Venables told reporters in Destin, Fla., that four players who missed spring practices will be ready for those summer workouts. Those four players — David Stone, Jayden Jackson, Tory Blaylock and Xavier Robinson — will be key factors for the Sooners heading into the following months.
As Oklahoma gets closer to full strength, questions begin to concern the pecking order of talent on the roster. Who will start, who will be a key rotational piece and who is a year or so away from contributing?
From defensive line to the secondary, here is your projected depth chart for 2026.
EDGE
- Starter: Taylor Wein
- Kenny Ozawalu
- Wyatt Gilmore
- Starter: Danny Okoye
- Adepoju Adebawore
- Jake Kreul
Should be no surprises here.
Taylor Wein is primed for another special season following 2025's breakout performance. With R Mason Thomas gone to the pros, Wein will lead the Sooners edge rushing unit.
Danny Okoye and PJ Adebawore — who missed spring practices with an offseason foot surgery to address "wear and tear" per Venables — will rotate back-and-forth. Okoye will get the early nod as the starter opposite of Wein after a strong spring with Adebawore providing steady play on edge.
Kenny Ozawalu split time between edge and defensive tackle during spring ball. With his size, Ozawalu can float back and forth depending on the front Venables wants to employ, but as of now, Ozawalu's speed and athleticism gives him a leg-up to be a reserve edge rusher.
Look for new faces Wyatt Gilmore and Jake Kruel to get some playing time in mop-up duty or specific game situations. Venables spoke highly of Gilmore, calling him "the next Taylor Wein" during an appearance on the Oklahoma Breakdown podcast.
Defensive Tackle
- Starter: David Stone
- Nigel Smith II
- Bishop Thomas
- Starter: Jayden Jackson
- Trent Wilson
- James "Tank" Carrington
David Stone is poised to be one of the faces of the program in 2026. After a stellar 2025 outing, Stone finally displayed his gamebreaking ability after minimal apperances as a treu freshman in 2024.
With Jayden Jackson, he and Stone provide two of the more feared defensive tackle duos in the SEC.
Nigel Smith II and Trent Wilson received valuable first-team reps during spring practices with Stone and Jackson out recovering from surgeries. Both look to be the next in line to replace Damonic Williams and Gracen Halton to maintain the Sooners' strength in numbers attack on the interior.
Newcomers Bishop Thomas and James "Tank" Carrington bring a spectrum of experience — Thomas has a lot and Carrington is a true freshman. But both players have caught the attention of Venables.
Linebackers
- MIKE Starter: Owen Heinecke
- Cole Sullivan
- James Nesta
- WILL Starter: Kip Lewis
- Marcus James
- Beau Jandreau
- Cheetah Starter: Reggie Powers III
- Jeremiah Newcombe
- Cole Sullivan
Owen Heinecke's return changed the math for the Sooner linebacker room. With his experience, Oklahoma will not have to rely on inexperienced players taking on larger responsibilities. A less dramatic return for Kip Lewis also helped bolster the room into a strength.
Cole Sullivan will play a lot due to his talent and versatility, but now the Heinecke is back in play, he won't be expected to learn all the calls in one offseason. Jim Nagy mentioned during Heinecke's injuction hearing that Sullivan, Lewis and Heinecke will see the field at the same time — Sullivan as a cheetah seems likely.
Sticking with cheetah, Reggie Powers III is the heir apparent to the graduated Kendal Daniels. Behind him will be Sullivan with Jeremiah Newcombe providing a more typical backup to Powers.
Taylor Heim's injury provides opportunities for redshirt freshman Marcus James for a reserve role among the linebackers. James had a strong spring following a shoulder injury.
Cornerbacks
- Starter: Eli Bowen
- Starter: Courtland Guillory
- Jacobe Johnson
- Dakoda Fields
- Prince Ijioma
Eli Bowen and Courtland Guillory provide OU with the best defense against some highly talented skill players the Sooners will face in 2026.
Jacobe Johnson came on last year, particularly late in the season, as the initial corner off the bench in a reserve role. His size and experience give Oklahoma a great three-man rotation at corner.
Based on the Sooners' Red-White roster during their Spring Game, corners Dakoda Fields and Prince Ijioma — transfers from Oregon and Mississippi Valley State — were red team designates. This does not guarantee that either or both players will be higher on the depth chart, but Venables implied after the Spring Game that the red team was the strongest by design.
Fields or Ijioma have the skills to be a fourth corner option. Specifically, Fields has ideal size and is healthy following a disappointing two-year stint at Oregon.
Safeties
- Starter: Peyton Bowen
- Starter: Michael Boganowski
- Omarion Robinson
- Niko Jandreau
If Peyton Bowen's 2026 goes the way of his November 2025 performances, Bowen may take home some hardware.
Alongside Bowen will be first-year starter Michael Boganowski, who has been no stranger to the field during his first two seasons in Norman. Replacing Robert Spears-Jennings is a tall task, but after a strong spring, Boganowski appears ready for the challenge.
Omarion Robinson would be the next in line to provide relief for either Bowen or Boganowski. His play style is similar to Boganowski's with a bruising physicality to him.
As a true freshman, Niko Jandreau impressed during spring ball and particularly in the Spring Game where he had a game-high seven tackles for the white team. Jandreau showcased a sure-fire tackling ability and good speed for an early enrollee.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Brady Trantham covered the Oklahoma City Thunder as the lead Thunder Insider from 2018 until 2021 for 107.7 The Franchise. During that time, Trantham also helped the station as a fill-in guest personality and co-hosted Oklahoma Sooner postgame shows. Trantham also covered the Thunder for the Norman Transcript and The Oklahoman on a freelance basis. He received his BA in history from the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and a BS in Sports Casting from Full Sail University in 2023. Trantham also founded and hosts the “Through the Keyhole” podcast, covering Oklahoma Sooners football. He was born in Oklahoma and raised as an Air Force brat all over the world before returning to Norman and setting down roots there.