Oklahoma-Oklahoma State Kick Time Announced

With just two games left in the regular season, Oklahoma still needs one more win to reach bowl eligibility.

Their first of their final two shots at win No. 6 comes next Saturday in the home finale against Oklahoma State - and Sooners fans can now officially start making plans with the kick time and television network getting announced by the Big 12 late Saturday night.

In a fairly surprising selection, Bedlam will be set for a 6:30 p.m. kick with the broadcast coming on ESPN’s biggest television slot - primetime on ABC.

The fact that Bedlam is featured in ABC’s “Saturday Night Football” isn’t all that surprising in it of itself, as the rivalry has been featured often in the slot including just last season.

But, given the two teams already having a combined eight losses under the belt, the general belief was that the game might get a less than favorable TV designation. That certainly isn’t the case here.

Always a matchup with national intrigue, Bedlam carries a little more weight this season with the Sooners’ impending move to the SEC spelling supposed doom for the storied rivalry.

With both universities stating on multiple occasions that there are no plans to continue the series once Oklahoma changes conferences, this could be one of just the final two or three Bedlam games for the foreseeable future.

Last year’s matchup, the regular season finale, saw Oklahoma State hold off a furious late Oklahoma rally to hold on and snap a six-game OU Bedlam winning streak.

The game was also the last one coached by previous Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley before he left to take the USC head coaching job the following day.

The Cowboys enter next weekend sitting at 7-3, with still an outside shot of creeping back into the Big 12 title picture - albeit with some significant help needed.

The Sooners, meanwhile, will be hoping to create a strong finish to their season and reach bowl eligibility with their sixth win.