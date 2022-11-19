Oklahoma-Oklahoma State Observations: AllSooners LIVE In-Game Blog

NORMAN — Unranked Oklahoma (5-5) returns to action this week agains the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3) on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. AllSooners has three reporters on site to cover the game.

This live blog will be updated throughout Saturday's contest. Newest posts appear at the top. Simply refresh your browser to see the latest posts.

9:56 p.m.

Oklahoma is in survival mode, but nobody seems to have relayed that to Jeff Lebby.

Last drive, Gabriel snapped the ball with 13 seconds on the play clock on third-and-3.

This possession? OU snapped the ball with 16 seconds on the pay clock on third-and-5.

All-time awful clock management by the Oklahoma offense.

— RC

9:53 p.m.

Oklahoma punts again and Spencer Sanders has another chance to make this a one score ballgame. The Sooners haven’t scored a point since the first quarter. This is going to be one of the strangest box scores I’ve ever seen.

— RL

9:51 p.m.

Jeff Lebby’s playcalling has gotten confusing. As Ross Lovelace points out to me in the press box, the quick throws and screens that worked so well in the first quarter have simply gone away. They’re trying to run out the clock, but they’re throwing the football (with a QB who’s 5 of his last 19). None of this makes any sense.

— JH

9:42 p.m.

That drive lasted 67 seconds before Oklahoma punted. The most deflating drive of the night, no doubt, and one of the worst of the season. The Sooners’ inability to manage the clock offensively is gonna make it hard to hold on in the fourth quarter.

— RL

9:37 p.m.

You can’t blame Oklahoma’s defense with how well the unit has played collectively. But — the amount of dropped interceptions on the field has been alarming. The Sooners already have three interceptions, but have had easy opportunities for many more.

Oklahoma State gets a field goal to start the fourth quarter and this game is no longer a rout. Sooners lead 28-13 with 12:37 left in the game.

— RL

9:29 p.m.

Third quarter stats:

9:29 p.m.

On to the fourth quarter. Here come the Cowboys ... ?

— JH

9:26 p.m.

Amazingly enough, Oklahoma only has one drive tonight that has taken more than two minutes off the clock.

Jeff Lebby needs to dial up something here to run some time off the clock and help the defense out even if the Sooners can’t put more points on the board.

— RC

9:23 p.m.

I’m not suggesting this game has taken a turn, but Dillon Gabriel has completed just 5 of his last 17 passes and Spencer Sanders is standing in there against the OU defense. Sanders’ touchdown throw to Quinton Stewart cuts it to 28-10.

The OU offense needs to come to life here or this thing could get really interesting, really quick.

Remember, 28-3 leads are scary.

— JH

9:21 p.m.

Oklahoma’s defense could only hold for so long. And if it weren’t for a questionable pass interference penalty, the unit could’ve gotten off the field once again.

Spencer Sanders’ first touchdown pass of the day cuts Oklahoma’s lead to 28-10 with 1:03 left in the third quarter.

— RL

9:10 p.m.

Oklahoma’s suspect tackling on the defensive side of the ball is showing here in the third quarter. Back-to-back huge plays for Oklahoma State because of the Sooners’ inability to wrap up and hold on. Cowboys once again driving into OU territory.

— RL

9:04 p.m.

Not the biggest cheer of the night, but certainly one of them: Chris Plank just gave a scoreboard update on USC-UCLA, with one highlight an interception by Caleb Williams and the other a Bruins touchdown that put Lincoln Riley in a 14-0 hole.

— JH

8:59 p.m.

After a measurement, Oklahoma’s defense gets a fourth-down stop. OU jammed the line of scrimmage with defenders, and Spencer Sanders’ quick slant throw to Braydon Johnson was stopped short of the line by C.J. Coldon. Inches short.

— JH

8:59 p.m.

And that’s just an unbelievable stand by Oklahoma’s defense. The awareness of the sticks was evident on that drive, the Sooners did everything possible to get off the field.

— RL

8:55 p.m.

OSU has a fresh set of downs at OU’s 25-yard line. The difference between a field goal and a touchdown is monumental for the Cowboys here.

— RL

8:52 p.m.

Nothing wrong with Spencer Sanders’ arm tonight. Not after that 47-yard completion to Braydon Johnson and an absolute dart to John Paul Richardson for 17 yards. The Cowboys are threatening.

Jalen Redmond, who came into this game with a sore knee (and a big brace), is helped off the field after the back-to-back completions by Sanders.

UPDATE: Redmond is back. Wow.

— JH

8:46 p.m.

Dillon Gabriel found Marvin Mims for a long first down but it was called back for holding. Another deflating series for the offense, but this one is salvaged by Michael Turk’s 63-yard punt. Oklahoma State will start at its own four-yard line.

— RL

8:42 p.m.

Can’t overstate how big of a play that was from Danny Stutsman. Incredible pursuit and forces an incompletion that should’ve been a sack. Massive momentum drive for Oklahoma’s defense out of the half, we’ll see if the offense can convert.

— RL

8:37 p.m.

Oklahoma’s offense really struggled on third downs. Just 1-for-6 overall simply won’t cut it in a rivalry game like Bedlam. Thankfully for OU, Oklahoma’s defense came to play, but this game isn’t as over as the score may suggest.

— RL

8:30 p.m.

Both bands are playing highlights from Queen. Both played Bohemian Rhapsody.

I don't know what to make of that. It's like a battle of the bands, but not. I really hope they didn't coordinate that.

— JH

8:25 p.m.

Pretty underwhelming second quarter for the Sooners. Plenty of chances to end the game and slam the door shut, but Oklahoma State is still in this one considering the Cowboys will start with the football in the second half. Obviously, leading 28-3 is a perfect spot for Oklahoma to be in, but plenty of chances were missed to end the first half.

— RL

8:20 p.m.

Halftime stats:

— JH

8:20 p.m.

The Sooners slowed things up in the second quarter but lead big at half.

— JH

8:12 p.m.

Oklahoma’s defense is doing an incredible job keeping the momentum with the Sooners. The offense hasn’t been able to do much with extended opportunities, but Brent Venables’ defense is making up for it. Impressive to see.

— RL

8:11 p.m.

Billy Bowman with another near-INT off the arm of Spencer Sanders. Sanders doesn’t look right, but he’s not shying away from contact when he runs it.

— JH

8:10 p.m.

The difference in the coaching mentality is evident.

Mike Gundy opts for a field goal from the 7-yard line down 28 points.

On the ensuing possession, Brent Venables dials up a trick play on the kickoff return and then he gave Jeff Lebby the green light to go for it on fourth-and-5.

Looks like it’s going to be overturned on the replay, but aggressive coaching from Venables up 25 points.

— RC

8:05 p.m.

Well, Oklahoma’s not content to sit on a 28-3 lead. Billy Bowman takes the kickoff forward, then throws across the field to Marvin Mims, who sprints upfield. That’s a risky play, but they pulled it off. Then the Sooners got big blocks from Trey Morrison and Drake Stoops to free Mims up the sideline.

— JH

8:05 p.m.

Mike Gundy is kicking field goals down by 28 points, while Oklahoma is running trick-play kick returns, throwing the ball backwards to Mims and burning the Cowboys for over 50 yards. Brent Venables is throwing haymakers.

— RL

7:57 p.m.

Oklahoma has gone between the 3-man and 4-man front on this drive — mostly 3. On the reverse, R Mason Thomas set the edge but came up too deep and Johnson cut right up inside him. OSU even tried a wide receiver reverse pass with John Paul Richardson, but his target was covered and draws an intentional grounding penalty.

The OU defense is a little more disorganized for sure this possession, and Spencer Sanders’ experience has been making the Sooners pay before that second-down sack. Great throw by Sanders to Owens on third and goal, however, and OSU will get on the board with a 24-yard field goal by Tanner Brown.

It's 28-3, and that's the football score no team wants.

— JH

7:51 p.m.

Oklahoma’s defensive front is doing a terrific job mixing up pre-snap counts and movement. Spencer Sanders and the offense has no idea where the pressure is coming from or if pressure is coming at all. Oklahoma’s defense has been in the backfield all night long, and it looks to be because of solid preparation.

— RL

7:45 p.m.

That first down scramble and throwaway by Sanders was yet another zone blitz, this time with Laulu dropping into coverage. Sanders is very confused when he sees that look. Laulu almost had another interception two plays later.

— JH

7:42 p.m.

Oklahoma is up 28-0, and the Sooners are 0-for-2 on third-down conversions.

As if that makes sense.

— JH

7:40 p.m.

Ahead of the West Virginia game, Brent Venables alluded to running a pretty simple defense.

Seems like the defensive staff has cracked open the playbook a bit more this week to confuse Spencer Sanders.

Oklahoma should have five interceptions already tonight, and barely any time has run off in the second quarter. Remarkable turnaround for the defense.

— RC

7:36 p.m.

The blowout, it seems, will continue. Spencer Sanders throws it to the Sooners again, this time on what looked a wheel route up the right sideline, only to have Billy Bowman step in front of the pass at the 7-yard line. That’s OU’s third INT, and could be their fifth. Great pressure from Marcus Stripling on what seemed like a twist.

— JH

7:34 p.m.

A quarter like that was bound to set some records.

And it happened in front of a ton of marquee recruits as well.

Sooners have three more quarters to continue to make a statement in Brent Venables’ first Bedlam.

— RC

7:31 p.m.

For what its worth, Oklahoma’s crowd is absolutely playing a part in this one. The life and energy in the stadium is evident, the Sooners have all the momentum. Oklahoma State needs points badly on this drive to stay in this game.

— RL

7:30 p.m.

First quarter stats:

7:29 p.m.

It's a first-quarter wipeout.

7:25 p.m.

It’s officially a rout. Dillon Gabriel just fired a perfect throw to Drake Stoops, who made a pretty over-the-shoulder catch in the end zone for a 23-yard grab. That makes Drake’s career-high for receptions in a game (five) and gives him 84 yards and puts Oklahoma State in a 28-0 hole.

That drive covered 75 yards in just five plays.

Haven’t seen the OU offense this explosive or consistent all year, either.

— JH

7:23 p.m.

CJ Coldon with great coverage on Bray on the outside once again. He’s having an impressive day for Oklahoma and it’s just the first quarter.

— RL

7:22 p.m.

I’ll just say it: Oklahoma hasn’t swarmed to the football and tackled like this all season. At least not since Nebraska. Last week at WVU started out well, but then collapsed. This is something else.

—JH

7:20 p.m.

Finally Oklahoma State gets a break with the Brayden Willis fumble.

It’s not realistic considering how much time is left in the game, but with the Sooners up 21 and considering how bad the OSU run defense is and how good Eric Gray is running the football, Lebby should put it in Gray’s hand every snap the rest of the way.

— RC

7:18 p.m.

It’s 21-0, but it legit feels like it should be 35-0. One interception becomes a three-and-out, and that third-down sack becomes a Brayden Willis fumble. Sooners are leaving a lot of money on the table here early.

— JH

7:16 p.m.

Where has this Oklahoma defense been all season? Jordan Kelley sacks Sanders from behind, and if he hadn’t, R Mason Thomas would have sacked him from the front. That after Kelley makes a tackle on first down and then gets a tackle for loss on second down.

— JH

7:15 p.m.

Oklahoma’s defensive line looks like a completely different unit. The pressure is getting to Spencer Sanders within seconds every single drop back. Stuffed the run on that drive, too.

— RL

7:14 p.m.

Spencer Sanders has thrown the football tonight to Jonah Laulu, C.J. Coldon, Danny Stutsman and Ethan Downs. So far, the interception count stands at just two.

— JH

7:11 p.m.

I get the feeling OSU didn’t plan on the zone blitzes by the OU defensive ends. First, Sanders throws it right to Ethan Downs. Then, Woodi Washington’s deflection on a slant pass is intercepted by Jonah Laulu. Laulu’s runback sets the Sooners up inside the 5, and Eric Gray cashes it in for a 21-0 lead. Holy cow.

— JH

7:10 p.m.

Wow, Jalen Redmond nearly batted down that Sanders throw, but it got through and his Stutsman in the numbers.

— JH

7:09 p.m

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Oklahoma’s offense can’t capitalize on the turnover.

A couple of incompletions and Michael Turk has to punt it back to the Cowboys after a short 45 seconds.

Jeff Lebby continues to roll tempo after turnovers and the OU offense hands all the momentum back to its opponents. Baffling how it continues to happen every week.

— RC

7:08 p.m.

Oklahoma’s offense went away from the quick-hitters on that drive. Missed a wheel-route to Gray, but outside of that, there wasn’t any similar action that worked on the previous two drives. It doesn’t seem like it right now, as the Sooners are up by two scores. But missing a chance to make the game 21-0 in the first quarter could come back to bite Oklahoma in a big way.

— RL

7:06 p.m.

That OU drive went nowhere quickly. Nice play by Jason Taylor to break up the third-down throw to Brayden Willis.

Once again, an Oklahoma takeaway goes nowhere. That could become a thing.

— JH

7:04 p.m.

Quickly becoming a disastrous night for Oklahoma State. On first down after the Farooq TD, Spencer Sanders lobs a ball to no one, and C.J. Coldon intercepts it. That’s his third of the season. OU threatening to blow it open early.

— JH

7:03 p.m.

The big play is back in the passing game tonight through two drives for Oklahoma.

Dillon Gabriel has already connected on four passes of 19 yards or more, including that last 30-yard touchdown to Jalil Farooq.

The passing game is humming in Norman.

— RC

7:02 p.m.

Through two possessions, Drake Stoops has three catches for 58 yards. His career highs are four (two times, including last week at WVU) and 93 yards (2020 against Kansas State).

— JH

7:01 p.m.

Once again, Oklahoma’s offense has absolutely no problem moving the ball down the field. Gabriel is on the money, and this time it’s Farooq wide open. The Sooners have loads of momentum.

— RL

6:59 p.m.

Jeff Lebby has seen something on film in the OSU defense that allows for Dillon Gabriel to hit the edge unobstructed. I’m guessing OSU will adjust, and then you’ll see Eric Gray take over with gaping holes.

— JH

6:59 p.m.

Another dynamic drive by the Sooners goes 93 yards in nine plays. Gabriel fires a perfect strike to Jalil Farooq and it’s a 30-yard touchdown. Sooners up 14-0.

— JH

6:54 p.m.

Pretty creative defensive set for Oklahoma there. Danny Stutsman blitzed on second down (and nearly got to Spencer Sanders), and Ethan Downs dropped in coverage behind him — and dropped an interception. Stutsman makes the tackle in coverage on third down and it’s an OSU punt.

— JH

6:54 p.m.

All the attention was on Spencer Sanders status this week, but Oklahoma’s defense wanted nothing to do with it here on drive No. 1. You couldn’t draw up a better start for the Sooners.

— RL

6:51 p.m.

Oklahoma’s pace of play will be something to monitor today. That opening drive took just over a minute. The Sooners have tried to even out the game clock lately, but no hesitation to move as quickly as possible early. Now it’s the defenses turn to keep the momentum alive.

— RL

6:50 p.m.

Last week, OU played one of the worst passing defenses in the Big 12 and it couldn’t take advantage of it.



This week, Jeff Lebby dialed up just one rushing play in the first drive and the Sooners strolled into the end zone.

Dillon Gabriel connected with Drake Stoops on a 33-yard pass as well, perhaps a sign of things to come from the Oklahoma quarterback tonight.

— RC

6:47 p.m.

What an opening drive for Oklahoma: after an incomplete pass, Dillon Gabriel throws short to Drake Stoops, Marvin Mims and Eric Gray, who turns it up and busts it for a 20-yard gain. Next play, Stoops makes a leaping, turning catch on a 33-yard deep ball down the left sideline to the 2-yard line, then walks it in around right end for the touchdown.

Gabriel 4-of-5 for 73 yards with a 2-yard TD run.

Sooners lead it 7-0.

Buckle up.

— JH

6:46 p.m.

Few designed quick hitters there to get Dillon Gabriel in rhythm. Even though he missed the timing slant, two screens and a check down got the offense moving. Really solid designs.

— RL

6:43 p.m.

Justin Harrington’s back handspring onto the field has quickly become tradition. He looks fired up to play today, immediately finding fans in the crowd to high-five. Crowd energy is the best it has been all season.

— RL

6:41 p.m.

Jeremiah Criddell just jogged out for Senior Night ceremonies and hugged Brent Venables. Pretty emotional. Cool moment. Sad his career didn't work out because of injuries, but he's got his coaching career off to a good start.

Other seniors being honored tonight: Marcus Alexander, Robert Congel, Jaden Davis, Kyle Ergenbright, Kasey Kelleher, Jake McCoy, Eric Gray, Jordan Kelley, Trey Morrison, Chris Murray, Wanya Morris, Jalen Redmond, Ryan Peoples, Damon Smith, Jaden Knowles, Marcus Stripling, Ty Taylor, Michael Turk, Brey Walker, Woodi Washington, Theo Wease, DaShaun White, Eric Windham, Maureese Wren, Justin Broiles, Brayden Willis, Drake Stoops and David Ugwoegbu.

A handful of seniors didn't take part, meaning they probably intend to take their Super Senior season next year.

— JH

6:28 p.m.

Maybe not one of Oklahoma's top recruits, but Josh Giddey is getting the on-field treatment for tonight.

— RL

6:13 p.m.

The 2022 Robert Kalsu Award (presented by Bob Jr.) goes to Drake Stoops.

The Don Key Award — the highest honor for any Sooner — goes to Brayden Willis, Justin Broiles and Eric Gray.

— JH

6:05 p.m.

The entire Oklahoma offensive line just walked up the visiting sideline through the massive assemblage of recruits. That didn't seem like an accident at all.

— JH

5:58 p.m.

Small semi-correction on Andrew Raym. He’s dressed out and is helping the starting o-line with pregame snaps, but Robert Congel appears to be taking all the No. 1 snaps and Raym is just giving him a look as a defensive scout-team kind of guy. Looks like Congel is the center tonight. Could change.

UPDATE: Now Raym is just kind of hanging back with his hands in the little pocket thingy they wear. He's looking very doubtful.

— JH

5:47 p.m.

Jalen Redmond is suited up and now has begun warmups. Justin Broiles led the team down the ramp into pregame warmups. Key Lawrence is also suited up. Appears the Sooners are about as healthy as they've been all season.

— JH

5:47 p.m.

Players just took the field here in Norman. Both D.J. Graham and Josh Eaton in street clothes.

— RL

5:42 p.m.

As far as Oklahoma State's injury report goes...

— RL

5:40 p.m.

Sooners' pregame QB crew is the usual four: Gabriel, Beville, Booty and Evers.

— JH

5:37 p.m.

Daniel Parker not playing tonight. Justin Broiles is suited up and appears ready to go. Andrew Raym is fully suited up and should be able to play. Haven't seen Key Lawrence or Jaden Davis just yet.

— JH

5:35 p.m.

The mass of humanity in the southeast corner of the stadium includes some 40 recruits and represents the possible future of the program.

It's an impressive gathering.

— JH

4:50 p.m.

OU's SoonerVision scoreboard/multimedia team just played "Mammas, Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys." Now it's Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood."

Y'all need to be here.

— JH

4:48 p.m.

Gracen Halton and a handful of walk-ons have hit the field in t-shirts.

It’s gonna be a wild night in Norman.

— JH