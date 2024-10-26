Oklahoma-Ole Miss Gameday Preview: X-Factors
Choices
I said it on the podcast earlier this week: playing hard is a choice. Playing on edge is a choice. Playing smart — if you’re a disciplined individual and you’ve been coached properly — certainly can be a choice. The Oklahoma offensive line doesn’t look like it’s played hard or on edge or particularly smart all season, but the potential is there to decide it’s time to shock the world and play harder, tougher, more physical than their opponent. They’ll literally have to take the fight to their bigger, stronger, faster, more talented opponents. And if the Sooner blockers are able to get under Ole Miss’ skin by firing off the football, playing on edge and taking every block right up to the whistle, that could work in OU’s favor, too, as Ole Miss is 130th in the nation in penalty yards — and will likely get caught retaliating.
— John E. Hoover
Play Free
How could things possibly get worse? Oklahoma was dead in the water nine offensive snaps into the game against South Carolina, which led to Seth Littrell’s dismissal. The season is essentially over, as the only thing that can salvage the year is extending OU’s bowl streak. The Sooners are underdogs by three touchdowns to an Ole Miss team that has no margin for error the rest of the way if it wants to work its way into the College Football Playoff. OU has nothing to lose on Saturday, so if they can embrace the mentality Jackson Arnold and Jacob Jordan rolled out last week and play free, maybe the team can find enough success to hang around in Oxford.
— Ryan Chapman
Giving Arnold Time
The devastating truth is that it doesn't matter who's at QB for the Sooners. Not even Tom Brady would have enough time to think or have any receivers open. This offense would still stink. And Venables himself said before the season that SEC games are won in the trenches, hence why the Sooners have only one conference win. He also literally laughed during his weekly presser on Tuesday at the thought of facing another solid defensive front on Saturday. Jackson Arnold will get another chance at QB1, but if the Sooners want him to look remotely close to the 5-star he is and give OU a chance to keep up, he has to worry less about fighting for his life back there and be given a chance to find a rare open receiver.
— Dekota Gregory
Motivation
The motivation factor seems pretty simple here. Oklahoma’s leaders have been preaching that the season is far from over, but there has to be change on the field for the fans to believe it. Now that the Sooners are realistically out of the national championship hunt and the SEC title race, OU has to find something to play for. For the staff, this final stretch is pivotal and could decide who has a job heading into next season — a season that’s now surrounded by uncertainty. Players like Danny Stutsman and Billy Bowman came back to lead Oklahoma to success and it hasn’t gone according to plan yet. They’ll be tasked with righting the ship and weathering the storm, trying to make sure the young players stay motivated with the team’s goals almost out of reach. It’s a tall task, and easier said than done.
— Ross Lovelace
Upperclassmen
I was struck by this team’s resolve during media interviews on Tuesday night. In general, this team could be more frustrated, pessimistic or selfish, and all who spoke, primarily veteran leaders, have demonstrated the opposite. “You just have to make sure everybody stays together,” Jovantae Barnes said. “Everyone has the right mindset and everyone is ready to put something good on tape,” Danny Stutsman said. They seem to appreciate and possess legitimate pride toward the OU tradition. So, can these upperclassmen maintain that attitude through the duration of the season, enough to energize themselves and their teammates?
— Bryce McKinnis
Backs Against the Wall
The Sooners' season is on the verge of disaster after consecutive blowout losses to Texas and South Carolina. Heading on the road to play a solid Rebels squad that is currently ranked No. 18 in the AP Poll, the situation seems bleak for Brent Venables and company. With one coach already fired and the team's season drastically altered by three early losses, OU could come out of the locker room with a different mindset and game plan. If Oklahoma can find a spark on offense against Mississippi, Zac Alley's defense has proven to be strong enough to keep the Sooners in contention in most games.
— Randall Sweet