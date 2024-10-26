All Sooners

Oklahoma-Ole Miss Gameday Preview: X-Factors

These things could be X-Factors for the Sooners as they travel to visit the Rebels.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables / John Reed-Imagn Images
In this story:

OR WATCH ON YOUTUBE

Choices

I said it on the podcast earlier this week: playing hard is a choice. Playing on edge is a choice. Playing smart — if you’re a disciplined individual and you’ve been coached properly — certainly can be a choice. The Oklahoma offensive line doesn’t look like it’s played hard or on edge or particularly smart all season, but the potential is there to decide it’s time to shock the world and play harder, tougher, more physical than their opponent. They’ll literally have to take the fight to their bigger, stronger, faster, more talented opponents. And if the Sooner blockers are able to get under Ole Miss’ skin by firing off the football, playing on edge and taking every block right up to the whistle, that could work in OU’s favor, too, as Ole Miss is 130th in the nation in penalty yards — and will likely get caught retaliating.

— John E. Hoover

Play Free

How could things possibly get worse? Oklahoma was dead in the water nine offensive snaps into the game against South Carolina, which led to Seth Littrell’s dismissal. The season is essentially over, as the only thing that can salvage the year is extending OU’s bowl streak. The Sooners are underdogs by three touchdowns to an Ole Miss team that has no margin for error the rest of the way if it wants to work its way into the College Football Playoff. OU has nothing to lose on Saturday, so if they can embrace the mentality Jackson Arnold and Jacob Jordan rolled out last week and play free, maybe the team can find enough success to hang around in Oxford. 

— Ryan Chapman 

Giving Arnold Time

The devastating truth is that it doesn't matter who's at QB for the Sooners. Not even Tom Brady would have enough time to think or have any receivers open. This offense would still stink. And Venables himself said before the season that SEC games are won in the trenches, hence why the Sooners have only one conference win. He also literally laughed during his weekly presser on Tuesday at the thought of facing another solid defensive front on Saturday. Jackson Arnold will get another chance at QB1, but if the Sooners want him to look remotely close to the 5-star he is and give OU a chance to keep up, he has to worry less about fighting for his life back there and be given a chance to find a rare open receiver. 

— Dekota Gregory

Motivation

The motivation factor seems pretty simple here. Oklahoma’s leaders have been preaching that the season is far from over, but there has to be change on the field for the fans to believe it. Now that the Sooners are realistically out of the national championship hunt and the SEC title race, OU has to find something to play for. For the staff, this final stretch is pivotal and could decide who has a job heading into next season — a season that’s now surrounded by uncertainty. Players like Danny Stutsman and Billy Bowman came back to lead Oklahoma to success and it hasn’t gone according to plan yet. They’ll be tasked with righting the ship and weathering the storm, trying to make sure the young players stay motivated with the team’s goals almost out of reach. It’s a tall task, and easier said than done.

— Ross Lovelace

Upperclassmen

I was struck by this team’s resolve during media interviews on Tuesday night. In general, this team could be more frustrated, pessimistic or selfish, and all who spoke, primarily veteran leaders, have demonstrated the opposite. “You just have to make sure everybody stays together,” Jovantae Barnes said. “Everyone has the right mindset and everyone is ready to put something good on tape,” Danny Stutsman said. They seem to appreciate and possess legitimate pride toward the OU tradition. So, can these upperclassmen maintain that attitude through the duration of the season, enough to energize themselves and their teammates?

— Bryce McKinnis

Backs Against the Wall

The Sooners' season is on the verge of disaster after consecutive blowout losses to Texas and South Carolina. Heading on the road to play a solid Rebels squad that is currently ranked No. 18 in the AP Poll, the situation seems bleak for Brent Venables and company. With one coach already fired and the team's season drastically altered by three early losses, OU could come out of the locker room with a different mindset and game plan. If Oklahoma can find a spark on offense against Mississippi, Zac Alley's defense has proven to be strong enough to keep the Sooners in contention in most games. 

— Randall Sweet

Published
John E. Hoover
JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

Home/Football