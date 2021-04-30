FootballMen's BasketballOther SoonersSI.com
Oklahoma picks up commitment from 2022 LB Kip Lewis

Lewis is a consensus 4-star prospect from Carthage, TX
Oklahoma received a verbal commitment Friday from 2022 linebacker Kip Lewis.

Lewis announced his pledge on Twitter.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Lewis, from Carthage, TX, is a 4-star prospect, per 247 Sports and Rivals.

He chose the Sooners over offers from Texas, USC, Oklahoma State, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, LSU, Baylor, Kansas State, Missouri and others.

Lewis’ offers picked up in mid-January. Per 247 Sports, Arkansas offered on Jan. 8, TCU on Jan. 11 and Texas Tech on Jan. 12. USC followed with an offer on Jan. 19, OU offered on Jan. 20 and LSU, Texas A&M and Texas all offered on Jan. 21.

