Oklahoma Player Makes Mannelly Award Watch List

The three-year starter is the only player from the Big 12 Conference nominated for the long snapper award.

Oklahoma long snapper Kasey Kelleher is among this year’s players selected for the Patrick Mannelly Award preseason watch list.

The Mannelly Award goes to college football’s top long snapper.

Patrick Mannelly, a sixth-round NFL Draft pick from Duke, played 16 years with the Chicago Bears from 1998-2013 and was special teams captain for 11 seasons.

Currently, Kelleher is one of eight players nominated for the award and the only player from the Big 12 Conference.

A fifth-year senior from Peninsula, OH, the 5-foot-10, 235-pound Kelleher is a three-year starter for the Sooners on both placekicks and punts.

The Mannelly Award is one of college football’s newest position trophies. Notre Dame’s John Shannon won the inaugural award in 2019, and Alabama’s Thomas Fletcher took home last year’s award.

