Oklahoma Players Wrap Up NFL Combine Workouts in Indianapolis

Safety Delarrin Turner-Yell and kicker Gabe Brkic finish a busy week for the Sooners.

Oklahoma had a light day Sunday as the NFL Scouting Combine concluded in Indianapolis.

Safety Delarrin Turner-Yell and kicker Gabe Brkic wrapped up the week by working out for NFL personnel inside Lucas Oil Stadium. They also spent the week interviewing with both media and NFL teams.

Turner-Yell, who was fifth on the OU defense with 52 tackles despite missing three games with injury, ran an official 4.47 seconds in the 40, then posted a 122-inch broad jump. His 40 time ranked 10th among safeties. Turner-Yell, a senior from Hempstead, TX, measured 5-foot-10 and 197 pounds.

Brkic, a junior from Chardon, OH, wasn’t among the few kickers who did the usual combine workouts, but he did display his kicking skills for NFL clubs.

Brkic made 57-of-69 field goals in his OU career before declaring early for the NFL Draft. He also made 159-of-160 PATs, with his only miss coming in the Alamo Bowl last season. Last season Brkic made 20-of-26 field goals and was a finalist for the Lou Groza Award while earning midseason All-America honors.

OU had 11 players invited to this year's combine, tied with Alabama for the second most of any team (Georgia had 14).

