Oklahoma Portal Preview: Projecting the Newcomers’ Impact on Defense
With SEC Media Days kicking off next week and training camp right around the corner, Sooners on SI projected the potential impact of Oklahoma’s new faces on defense that were added this past offseason via the transfer portal.
4. Jocelyn Malaska
Last year, Brent Venables and Jay Valai couldn’t catch a break in the cornerback room. Outside of Woodi Washington, it seemed every one of OU’s corners spent time on the training table, often forcing the Sooners to path together different combinations to skirt by.
After the defense showed plenty of improvement last year, OU didn’t have to dip too deep into the portal — only bringing in four defenders — but Oklahoma signed a pair of corners.
Redshirt sophomore Jocelyn Malaska transferred in from Utah, bringing the Bethany, OK, native close to home to help bolster Oklahoma’s ranks at corner.
The former 3-star recruit chipped in on special teams in five games last year for the Utes, and the 6-foot-1 cornerback will give Valai another option to work into the mix to go along with returning contributors in Washington, Gentry Williams and Kani Walker.
Between that and the influx of talent in true freshman and last year’s freshman class that are entering their second year, the Sooners appear poised to be able to withstand any hits to the depth on the perimeter of the defense in 2024.
3. Caiden Woullard
Getting after the quarterback is the name of the game, and few had more success in the MAC last year than Miami (OH) defensive end Caiden Woullard.
The Massillion, OH, product totaled 41 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 9.5 quarterback sacks, one pass breakup and two forced fumbles in 14 games last year, earning him First Team All-MAC honors.
Now, he’ll look to take his game to another level at Oklahoma.
Defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis has plenty of options between Ethan Downs, R Mason Thomas, Adepoju Adebawore and Trace Ford, who all played last year, meaning Woullard will have to break into a pretty large rotation.
But his pass rushing ability will be useful for a defense that struggled to bring down the opposing quarterback last year.
More production rushing the passer will cut down the time quarterbacks have to stand in and pick apart Oklahoma’s passing defense, which was one of the weaknesses of the team a year ago.
2. Dez Malone
Valai’s other addition to the secondary was San Diego State cornerback Dez Malone.
The 6-0, 204-pounder adds immediate size to the unit while remaining a fluid athlete in space — exactly the kind of corner needed as the Sooners enter the SEC.
Last year he finished with seven pass breakups, one interception, 47 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in 12 games for the Aztecs. In 2022 he ended with three picks and five pass breakups.
Malone figures to immediately slot into the rotation, but he could also unlock another aspect of the defense.
With Malone, Williams and Walker available to play corner this fall, Venables was able to move Washington around in the spring.
If the Sooners continue forward with that look, it would allow Washington to side into OU’s three safety looks or potentially have him split time with Kendel Dolby in spots when new defensive coordinator Zac Alley rolls out a nickel corner.
Last year’s injuries didn’t afford Oklahoma the opportunity to mix and match on the back end, and Malone’s addition could unlock a number of possibilities for OU’s defense.
1. Damonic Williams
The prize of the portal was defensive tackle Damonic Williams.
Venables and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates needed to add beef to the interior of the defense after Jacob Lacey was forced to medically retire, and the Sooners did a lot more than just adding a warm body.
The TCU transfer totaled 4.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss as well as 26 total tackles and one forced fumble over the past two years in Fort Worth. He was voted a True Freshman All-American by both 247Sports and College Football News in 2022, and OU had to battle Texas and LSU for his services out of the portal.
Not only does Williams bring proven production to the interior of Oklahoma’s defensive line, his 319-pound frame will help the Sooners hold up to the increased size and physicality they’ll see from SEC offensive lines.
Pairing Williams with experienced run-stuffer Da’Jon Terry along with a pair of highly-rated freshman in David Stone and Jayden Jackson will give Bates plenty of options as Oklahoma’s defense looks to take another step forward in Year 3 under Venables.