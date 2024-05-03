Oklahoma Lands Top DT in Transfer Portal
Brent Venables’ defensive line just got a lot stronger.
The Sooners struck gold for the second time in the post-spring transfer portal window on Thursday, adding TCU defensive tackle Damonic Williams.
Williams, a 6-foot-2, 300-pound lineman, will add production to Oklahoma’s interior as well as extra beef.
He totaled 27 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 quarterback sacks as a freshman with the Horned Frogs in 2022 and followed that up with 33 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks a year ago. He was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection last year as well.
Williams joins Louisville transfer Jermayne Lole as additions to the interior of OU’s defensive line since spring football closed down in Norman.
Williams explained in Twitter/X post why he chose Oklahoma.
"Where do I start(?) (T)his entire process has been a whirlwind. Sooner (N)ation I want you to know at the end of the day I chose you because of relationships with Coach V & Coach Bates & the staff. They were genuine & I believe in their ability to develop me as a man & a player & prepare me for the next level. I can’t wait to get to work with my teammates!! You will get my best version & my best effort. I am blue collar & I love to compete at the highest level. God Bless & Boomer Sooner!!
Venables and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates didn’t shy away from the Sooners’ lack of experience on the inside.
“We’ve got one guy that has started a college football game returning interior-wise,” Venables said after OU’s spring game. “And so that’s always a little bit concerning. I think the next most reps are like 98 snaps from a defensive tackle standpoint. Everywhere else we’ve got tremendous experience and playmaking.”
Jacob Lacey’s medical retirement meant Da’Jon Terry is the only defensive tackle at Oklahoma that returned starting experience, a situation OU wished to avoid as the Sooners enter the Southeastern Conference this fall.
In Williams and Lole, Bates got two guys who weigh in at 300-plus pounds. Terry already had the weight required to hold up in the middle of an SEC defensive line. Venables also confirmed that both of his highly rated freshmen, David Stone and Jayden Jackson, got to 300 pounds by the end of spring as well.
Oklahoma had also added to its offensive line in this transfer portal window, earning the commitment of former SMU center Branson Hickman.