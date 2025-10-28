Oklahoma Punter Grayson Miller Lands National Recognition

All Sooners

The Sooners' transfer from UCO and former soccer player is among the national leaders in punting and after a big game against Ole Miss added a national award to his resume.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma punter Grayson Miller
Oklahoma punter Grayson Miller / Carson Field, Sooners On SI
NORMAN — Grayson Miller’s unlikely star continues to rise.

Oklahoma’s talented punter was named the Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week on Tuesday after averaging 50.8 yards per punt in OU's home loss to No. 8 Ole Miss on Saturday.

The award, named after Oakland Raiders legend Ray Guy — the only punter in the Pro Football Hall of Fame — is presented by the Augusta Sports Council.

Miller totaled 203 yards on his four punts with no touchbacks or returns. Two of his punts went longer than 50 yards, with a long of 59, and three were downed inside the 20-yard line. His punts on Saturday went for 51, 49, 59 and 44 yards.

“He’s helped us control field position in a couple of really tight games against good people where the field position, we really needed that,” head coach Brent Venables said after Miller’s standout performance against Auburn. “And he has over delivered in every way. So really proud of him. Thankful for him.”

The Edmond, OK, product began the season behind Kennesaw State transfer Jacob Ulrich, but now ranks 10th nationally and second in the SEC by averaging 47.1 yards per punt on the season. 

A Sports Illustrated second-team midseason All-American, Miller has booted 12 of his 29 punts over 50 yards (long of 66), with 13 downed inside the 20 and only two touchbacks. 

He took over punting duties in OU's second game of the season and has averaged at least 50.0 yards per punt in three of his seven games. 

He was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week after averaging 54.4 yards on five punts against Auburn, good for the third-best average in school history (min. five punts).

Miller began his college career as a walk-on soccer player at Lubbock Christian. He wanted to try football and walked on at Central Oklahoma in Edmond. Now he’s kicking for the Sooners and is among the best punters in all of college football.

“It’s been a blessing,” Miller said last month. “It’s been very cool. The last few months have been completely different to anything I’ve been used to. It’s been awesome.

“Freshman year Grayson was just chilling on the bench at LCU, trying to figure out what he was going to do with his life. He’d be stoked and in disbelief, honestly, if he knew about this right here.”

No. 18-ranked Oklahoma (6-2, 2-2 SEC) travels to Knoxville to face No. 14 Tennessee (6-2, 3-2 SEC) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

OU Media Relations contributed to this report.

