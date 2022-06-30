Skip to main content

Oklahoma QB Commit Wins Elite 11 (Again)

Jackson Arnold, OU's future 5-star from Denton, TX, won the title at this year's event, following the likes of recent Sooners Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams.

Whether it’s Lincoln Riley as the head coach or Brent Venables, Oklahoma’s magic at the Elite 11 Finals continues.

Sooners’ 2023 quarterback commit Jackson Arnold won MVP of this year’s QB competition in Los Angeles this week, wrapping up a magnificent three-day stretch with what some observers saw as a jaw-dropping performance on Thursday.

Oklahoma’s 5-star prospect from Denton, TX, was ranked second after the first day of competition and had taken over the top spot after Day 2.

Arnold’s climb has been just what Sooner Nation needed after 2023 5-star Malachi Nelson decided to flip his commitment from OU to USC, where he’ll join Riley’s Trojan team next year. Nelson, from nearby Los Alamitos, competed at this year's event as well.

Arnold’s victory at this year’s Elite 11 event gives Oklahoma the Elite 11 champ in three of the last six years. In 2018, Spencer Rattler took home the MVP title, while in 2020, Caleb Williams won the top prize.

The Elite 11 coaches and staff compile their rankings based off both the athletes' performances at the event and their junior video. 

