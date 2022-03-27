Skip to main content

Oklahoma QB Commit Jackson Arnold Earns Spot at Elite 11 Finals

The Sooner quarterback commit is already regarded as one of the nation's best in 2023, and he'll get a chance to prove it at the Elite 11 Finals.

EULESS, TX — Jackson Arnold endured the blistering Texas heat on Sunday to punch his ticket to the Elite 11 Finals.

Arnold, a 6-foot-1 quarterback in the 2023 class who is committed to Oklahoma, shined during the Elite 11 Dallas Regional, and was one of two quarterbacks who earned on invite to the Elite 11 Finals later this summer.

“It felt great,” Arnold said of getting the invite to the Elite 11 Finals. “It’s something I’ve looked up to for a while now watching Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence a while ago. I felt at first I started a little slow and kind of picked it up, moving on and by the end I was throwing pretty good.”

Competing against the likes of Baylor commit Austin Novosad, Texas Tech pledge Jake Strong and other Power 5 quarterback prospects, Arnold’s arm strength and accuracy stood out.

Arnold’s arm endured as well, as the pop was still on his throws well into the nearly four hour event, something Arnold told SI Sooners he was cognizant of coming into Sunday.

“At the beginning too I was trying to save my arm and not burn myself out,” said Arnold, “because I knew our last station was the Pro Day.”

Novosad earned the highest grade at the Pro Day throwing station, but Arnold put in a solid performance as well alongside the future Baylor Bear.

Arnold’s performance at the Elite 11 Regional matched the expectations the event organizers had coming into the weekend, Elite 11 Director Brian Stumpf said.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

FB - Jackson Arnold, 2022 Elite 11 Dallas Regional

“First and foremost we always go off the tape in the fall,” Stumpf said on Sunday. “What they do in pads is most important.

FB - Jackson Arnold, 2022 Elite 11 Dallas Regional

“… (Arnold’s) a dual-threat guy, he’s not just a pocket guy. He can move the chains on the tough third and shorts if they needed to.”

FB - Jackson Arnold, 2022 Elite 11 Dallas Regional

Stumpf said the performances Arnold put on tape for Denton Guyer High School are what initially led to the Oklahoma commit getting an on-the-spot invite to the Elite 11 Finals, and his performance on Sunday only confirmed the talent he possesses. 

On top of having a strong and accurate arm, Stumpf said Arnold also impressed in the physical testing portion of the event.

“He tested pretty well today,” Stumpf said. “I think he was in the lower 4.7’s, so one of the better times in terms of the testing we did at the beginning of the day.”

Arnold stood out amongst a class of talented quarterbacks on Sunday, something which has become standard for the Elite 11’s yearly stop in Dallas, Stumpf said.

“This was a strong regional last year with three invites on the spot,” he said. “Really strong group again today and he was right there at the top of it.”

Now, Arnold will focus on finishing his baseball season before turning his attention to the Elite 11 Finals later this summer.

The exact date and location for the event is still to be announced, but the Finals are likely to occur toward the end of June on the West Coast. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news. 

Jackson Arnold Elite 11
Football

WATCH: 2023 Oklahoma QB Commit Jackson Arnold Competes at Elite 11

By Josh Callaway30 minutes ago
Tiare Jennings
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Tiare Jennings' Heroics Lift Sooners to Series Sweep Over Baylor

By Ross Lovelace2 hours ago
Jalil Farooq, Alamo Bowl
Football

Jalil Farooq Primed for Breakout Sophomore Season at Oklahoma

By Ryan Chapman8 hours ago
BSB - Tanner Tredaway
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Rally to Take Down Baylor With Grand Slams

By John E. Hoover22 hours ago
SB - Jana Johns
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Dominate Bears Again, Remain Perfect

By Ross LovelaceMar 26, 2022
Bedlam - Wease
Football

After Tough Injury, Oklahoma WR Theo Wease Says He's an 11 on a Scale of 1 to 10

By John E. HooverMar 26, 2022
BB - Diego Muniz
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Knock Off Baylor to Open Big 12 Play

By Josh CallawayMar 25, 2022
Generic - White helmets
Football

Oklahoma Elite Junior Day is Brent Venables' Biggest Recruiting Event Yet

By John E. HooverMar 25, 2022