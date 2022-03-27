Skip to main content

WATCH: 2023 Oklahoma QB Commit Jackson Arnold Competes at Elite 11

2023 Oklahoma quarterback commit Jackson Arnold competed at Elite 11 Dallas on Sunday afternoon in Euless, TX.

Watch 2023 Oklahoma quarterback commit Jackson Arnold compete at Elite 11 Dallas on Sunday, Mar. 27 at Trinity High School in Euless, TX. 

