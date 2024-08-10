Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold Has Grown Into His Role as 'The Face of Oklahoma'
NORMAN — It was almost two years ago now that Jeff Lebby declared Jackson Arnold as the future face of the Oklahoma program.
That future has arrived. Arnold and his face have taken over the Sooners' frontman role. And if his leadership skills match his arm — something he's had to work really hard to make happen — then OU's offense will be just fine.
“It's been good,” Arnold said Monday, “and it's something I focused on in spring ball, after the bowl game and during summer, just getting close to those guys, building that leadership, just being one unit. Right now, we're playing really solid, and being very competitive.”
After drawing one start last year in the Alamo Bowl, this is now Arnold’s team. He acknowledged at SEC Media Days in Dallas that he never quite felt comfortable in that role last December in San Antonio, that it still felt like Dillon Gabriel's team, but he said this week in Norman that he now feels that responsibility, and he’s embraced his role as the leader of the offense and the face of the program.
Kyler Murray used to say that pressure — the pressure of following a Heisman Trophy winner like Baker Mayfield — is a privilege. Murray certainly lived up to the standard set by his predecessor by repeating as the Heisman recipient a year later. Arnold has echoed that sentiment, and he embraces the high expectations while shutting out any external noise.
“Just block it out," Arnold said. "Woodi Washington sent me a tweet or a DM from — it was a quote from Kobe (Bryant) — ‘It’s only pressure if you put it on yourself.’ So, really, just blocking it out and not putting pressure on yourself and staying level-headed.”
Lebby, now the head coach at Mississippi State, was OU’s offensive coordinator when he dropped the praise bomb on his young quarterback prospect. He predicted a notable future for the 5-star recruit from Denton, TX, after the Sooners reeled in Arnold's National Letter of Intent.
“Without a doubt, he’s been so strong, so good, so loyal. Been about his business,” Lebby said in December of 2022. “At some point, he’s going to be the face of Oklahoma, which is exciting.”
Already landing on college football's preseason honor rolls — he was named to the Maxwell Award watch list last week for the trophy that goes to the national player of the year — Arnold has also been projected by bettors to post one of the top yardage totals in the SEC this year.
The 6-foot-1, 211-pound sophomore from Guyer High School threw for 563 yards last season as a true freshman. Backing up Gabriel, Arnold didn’t get much meaningful action until Gabriel suffered a concussion at BYU. Arnold stepped in with the score tied 17-17 at halftime and completed 5-of-9 passes for 33 yards, ran eight times for 24 yards and completed two clutch throws late to help the Sooners secure a 31-24 victory.
After Gabriel entered the transfer portal on his way to Oregon, Arnold became the starter against Arizona and completed 26-of-45 passes for 361 yards and two touchdowns, but also lost three interceptions and a fumble.
Since that night in San Antonio, Arnold has been “the face” — and his teammates have noticed his growth.
“I’d say his overall growth from when he got the start against Arizona,” said cornerback Gentry Williams. “He's stepped in and been a leader. Dillon did a great job when he was here but Jackson's doing a great job as well. He's building on top of that. And he understands that he has great weapons. I think he's done a really good job of weaponizing those weapons, if it's the running backs, the receivers, tight ends. Just being an overall leader on the team.”
“Jackson has improved a lot,” said running back Jovantae Barnes. “Just being the leader, being more vocal, just making smarter decisions. I think Jackson’s been that since he came in, but just more so he has to lead now and he has to take it. So he’s been doing a good job since day one and I’m proud of him.”
“You can expect anything you would expect from a starting SEC quarterback,” said wideout Nic Anderson. “Mentally, his leadership role has been there. Physically, he’s throwing the ball and putting the ball when and where. He’s done a great job. Really proud of him.”
Of course Arnold hears the praise from his teammates. And of course he appreciates it.
“Yeah, for sure,” he said. “And just building on that is huge. Obviously getting with those guys, connecting with those guys, creating that chemistry with those guys is going to be huge this fall camp. We play a game in what, three weeks? Three-and-a-half weeks? So getting those guys on the same page and just being a unit is going to be the biggest thing for us going into that first game.”