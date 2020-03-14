Rivals.com affiliate SoonerScoop.com reported late Friday night that Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon has decided to enter the transfer portal.

SoonerScoop reporter Josh McCuistion, citing unnamed sources, wrote that he is “confident that he is entering the portal” and that “Trey Sermon will be leaving Oklahoma.”

Sermon was a regular contributor in his first two seasons as a Sooner, rushing 121 for 744 yards as a freshman and 164 times for 947 yards as a sophomore.

But midway through his junior year, Sermon’s carries dried up before an injury.

He started three of the first four games and was second on the team in rushing behind quarterback Jalen Hurts. Sermon had 11 rushes for 91 yards against Houston, nine for 56 against South Dakota, seven for 51 against UCLA, seven for 76 against Texas Tech and 11 for 76 against Kansas.

Then he recorded zero carries against Texas, and ran the football just nine times in the next three games before a knee injury sidelined him the final five games of the season. Sermon was not among the players listed in OU’s Peach Bowl media guide but was listed on the bowl roster.

Sermon has 2,076 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns in his career at OU, in addition to 36 catches for 391 yards and three TDs.

Sermon attended OU’s Pro Day on Wednesday, hanging out with teammates and former teammates during the workouts.

Sermon’s position coach, Jay Boulware, left Oklahoma in January to return to his alma mater, Texas. Boulware’s replacement, former Sooner DeMarco Murray, was hired Jan. 27.

The Sooners' running back room currently consists of juniors Kennedy Brooks, T.J. Pledger, senior Rhamondre Stevenson, redshirt freshman Marcus Major and incoming freshman Seth McGowan. Stevenson is scheduled to miss the first five games of the 2020 season due to a suspension for failing a drug test ahead of last season's Peach Bowl.