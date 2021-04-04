Oklahoma Recruiting Roundup: OU makes cut on top Florida defensive back

Alex Grinch and Roy Manning will be happy as a top 100 safety recruit named the Sooners in his top eight, while also offering a pair of defensive ends over the past seven days

Juggling spring practice and recruiting is always a busy time of year for the Oklahoma coaching staff.

Still, they pressed forward on the recruiting trail this week, focusing on the defensive line with pair of offers to athletic edge rushers.

OU also made the cut for a top defensive back recruit, continuing their hopes that they can land one of the top prospects in Florida for the second straight recruiting cycle.

Azareyeh Thomas, DB, Class of 2022

Alex Grinch and Roy Manning will be pleased as the Sooners made the top eight for Niceville, FL, safety Azareyeh Thomas. Joining Oklahoma amongst Thomas’ top schools are Clemson, Florida, Miami, Alabama, LSU, Louisville and Georgia Tech. Ranked the No. 95-overall player in the 2022 recruiting class by 247 Sports, Thomas checks every box for a Grinch defensive back. A lanky 6-foot-3, Thomas is also a track and field and basketball star for Niceville High School. In 2020, Thomas played both sides of the football, logging an interception and 27 tackles on defense, and adding 695 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 35 catches.

Jason Moore, DL, Class of 2023

The Sooners officially entered the fray for elite Hyattsville, MD, defensive end Jason Moore. Rated a 5-star recruit by 247 Sports, Moore is a two-sport athlete, using his athleticism from the basketball court to beat offensive lineman off the edge with his quick burst. Measuring at 6-6 and 255 pounds, Moore still has room to grow into his body to withstand the battle in the trenches across four quarters. Moore boasts an impressive offer list, with Alabama, Florida, Michigan, LSU, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC and Virginia Tech already joining the Sooners in the hunt for his signature.

James Pearce Jr., DE, Class of 2022

The Sooners staff will be familiar with James Pearce Jr.’s Vance High School in Charlotte, NC, as it is the same high school where current tight end/H-back Jeremiah Hall plied his trade. Pearce, standing 6-5 and 220 pounds, gets things done on the other side of the football. Using his length and speed, Pearce works off the edge of the defensive line, closing on opposing quarterbacks and running backs with impressive speed in the backfield. Unrated by both 247 Sports and Rivals, Pearce now holds scholarship offers from OU, North Carolina, Syracuse, UCF, Missouri, Louisville, East Carolina and Charlotte.