Oklahoma recruiting roundup: OU sets sights on defensive difference makers

With National Signing Day just two days away, the Sooners coaching staff is already hard at work building the 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes

Still looking to build on the dominant performance against Florida in the Cotton Bowl, the Oklahoma coaching staff issued five offers over the past few days looking to add elite talent in the trenches.

Jeremiah Thompson, DL, Class of 2022

Jeremiah Thompson is a ready made star at edge rusher. Rated a 5-star prospect by 247 Sports composite rating, Thompson terrorizes offenses off the edge with elite speed and quickness. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Alabaster, AL native already holds offers from elite programs across the country. Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, LSU, Nebraska, USC, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt join the Sooners in extending Thompson a scholarship offer.

Malik Agbo, OL, Class of 2022

Bill Bedenbaugh turned his attention to the west coast to offer 4-star offensive lineman Malik Agbo. Standing 6-5 and 295 pounds, Agbo has the frame to play both tackle and guard, a Bedenbaugh special. Agbo plays both football and basketball for Todd Beamer High School in Federal Way, WA. Bedenbaugh will have to compete with Alabama, LSU, Oregon, Washington, Oregon State, Miami, Michigan, USC, Utah, Tennessee, Arizona, Arizona State and UNLV among others.

Deldrick Madison, DB, Class of 2023

Deldrick Madison is a defensive back from Duncanville High School in Texas. Madison possesses the length (6-0) and speed Alex Grinch looks for in his secondary, and has ball skills once the quarterback lets it fly. Playing both cornerback and safety, Madison hasn’t quite carved out where he would fit on the back end of a defense yet, but his talents have attracted many suitors. Joining Oklahoma, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma State, SMU, Liberty and Kansas have all offered scholarships to Madison.

Hunter Erb, OL, Class of 2022

The Sooners could once again battle Texas A&M for a massive offensive tackle. Hunter Erb out of Haslet, TX is a powerful tackle who dominates in the run blocking game. Measuring in at 6-6 and 305 pounds, Erb still has the motor and athleticism to play in Bedenbaugh’s demanding system. The Aggies and Sooners aren’t alone, as USC, Oregon, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Baylor, Colorado, Houston, Kansas, Michigan State, SMU, South Alabama, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah and UTSA have all offered Erb.

Daniel Lyons, DL, Class of 2022

Daniel Lyons is a dominant presence on the interior of the defensive line. The 4-star prospect from Homestead, FL uses both his size and speed to blow up plays in the backfield before they get going. At 6-4 and 270 pounds, Lyons has the frame to slide both outside and inside at the collegiate level, and he has the athleticism to adapt. Lyons already holds offers from Florida, Florida State, Miami, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, as well as others.