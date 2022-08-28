Oklahoma Recruiting Roundup: QB Jackson Arnold Shines While OU Adds Two Commits

Eight days before the Sooners take the field for the first time in 2022, Brent Venables and his staff made waves on the recruiting trail.

Oklahoma’s explosive summer continued with the addition of a couple of marquee commitments in wide receiver Anthony Evans and defensive back Makari Vickers Friday night.

And while the two additions catapulted the Sooners to the fourth overall spot in 247 Sports’ team recruiting rankings, OU fans didn’t have to wait very long to see the new additions make an impact at the high school level.

Vickers pulled down an interception in his team’s 28-0 victory Friday night.

The next day, Evans hauled in a touchdown catch in Judson High School’s 46-43 win at the Alamo Dome.

While OU’s two newest commits starred, one of Jeff Lebby’s longest standing pledges in quarterback Jackson Arnold put on a show.

Leading his Denton Guyer Wildcats to a 47-14 win over Rockwall-Heath, the Elite 11 Finals MVP picked up right where he left off last year.

Arnold threw for three touchdowns, while also adding a 64-yard touchdown run on the ground.

A pair of OU targets also starred alongside Arnold for Denton Guyer, however.

The Bowen brothers, Peyton and Eli, made their presence felt defensively.

Peyton Bowen, a 2023 standout defensive back who is currently committed to Notre Dame, jumped a route and cashed in for a pick six.

Not to be outdone, his younger brother and 2024 Oklahoma recruiting target Eli Bowen hauled in a touchdown pass from Arnold on offense and then turned around and stripped an opposing receiver, also housing it for a defensive touchdown.

There was one injury this weekend.

SoonerScoop.Com’s Bob Pryzbylo was on hand for OU commit Erik McCarty’s battle against Broken Bow, and McCarty had to exit the game with an injury.

McAllister High School still won the contest 34-24 without McCarty, moving to 1-0 on the year.

