Oklahoma Recruiting Roundup: Sooners earn two commitments in busy week

Alex Grinch's efforts were rewarded with two commitments this week, but his staff made headway on some other top targets this week

The Oklahoma Sooners made some progress this week on the recruiting trail, especially on the defensive side of the football.

After picking up a pair of commitments on Friday, the Sooners made the top five of an intriguing defensive target while the NFL Draft was rolling on Saturday.

The staff was also able to set a visit date for one of their defensive back targets, adding him to the impressive list already scheduled to attend 2021’s Champ U BBQ.

Roy Manning issues a new offer

The Sooners were the latest program to extend a scholarship offer to Fort Myers, FL, prospect Chris Graves.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Graves has mostly played wide receiver in high school, but is working more and more as a defensive back as he has the size and length OU covets on the back end of their defense.

An impact playmaker with the ball in his hands, Graves did total over 500 receiving yards last year while playing wide receiver.

Oklahoma joins over 25 teams who have offered Graves, including LSU, Miami, South Carolina, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Ole Miss and Penn State among others.

OU sets a visit date for key DB

Denton Ryan High School defensive back Austin Jordan has set an official visit date with the Sooners.

The 4-star former teammate of Billy Bowman will be attending this year’s Champ U BBQ, taking place on the June 18-20 weekend.

Jordan is ranked the No. 10 safety in the country by 247 Sports, and is the No. 196 overall player in the class.

Oklahoma makes the cut

Linebacker Ish Harris announced his top five, and OU is in great position.

Listed alongside Michigan, Miami, Texas A&M and Texas, Brian Odom’s pursuit of the Pilot Point, TX, recruit is in good shape. Though he plays running back in high school, Harris’ athleticism has impressed many across the country, earning him a 4-star rating by 247 Sports and the No. 27 overall outside linebacker ranking.

Sooners on the move

The commitments of linebacker Kip Lewis and defensive back Jayden Rowe sent Oklahoma shooting up the recruiting rankings.

Now with nine verbal commitments in the 2022 class, the Sooners sit at No. 5 overall in the 247 Sports team rankings and No. 4 in the Rivals team rankings.

OU has plenty of room for upward mobility as well, as the schools above them in both sets of rankings have a higher number of commitments to date.