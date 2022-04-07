Oklahoma Resurrecting Annual Coaches Caravan

The seven-stop tour will begin on April 28 in Tulsa and feature Brent Venables, Porter Moser and Jennie Baranczyk.

An old Oklahoma tradition is making a comeback.

The annual OU Coaches Caravan will be making a return in 2022, beginning on Thursday, Apr. 28 in Tulsa and will feature head football coach Brent Venables, men’s basketball coach Porter Moser and women’s basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk.

The seven-stop tour will also make stops in Amarillo, TX (May 10), Duncan, OK (May 12), Houston (May 17), Dallas (May 19), Wichita, KS (May 24), and Oklahoma City (May 26).

Venables and Baranczyk are scheduled to speak at all seven events, with Moser is only currently confirmed for Tulsa, Duncan and Wichita, but will appear at more stops as his schedule allows.

Full OU Coaches Caravan Schedule

Each Caravan event is scheduled to run from approximately 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and will allow the coaches to speak to the attendees about their coaching philosophies and visions for their respective programs.

“I have been incredibly impressed with the mindset, attitude and buy-in from our players since I was hired in December," Venables said in a release. "They are embracing our standards and they understand the importance of the culture, mentality and togetherness we're developing. The Coaches Caravan is an opportunity to share our vision with our fans and supporters, and how we're executing it. I'm looking forward to hitting the road and I know Coach Baranczyk and Coach Moser are as well. It's going to be a fun series of events."

The events in Houston, Dallas and Oklahoma City are $50 each with tickets for the other four locations slightly ticking down at $40 each.