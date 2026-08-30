Oklahoma Rookies Wrap up 2026 NFL Preseason Efforts

Over the weekend, several former Oklahoma players got their final chances of the 2026 preseason to prove that they belong on NFL 53-man rosters.

Defensive end R Mason Thomas’ status was never in doubt as a second-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. But he further showed why he could be an immediate impact player in the Kansas City Chiefs’ final preseason game.

Thomas notched two tackles, one solo tackle, a tackle for loss and a strip sack in the Chiefs’ 9-9 tie against the Seattle Seahawks. His strip sack came against former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.

R Mason Thomas doing R Mason Thomas things in the Chiefs’ third preseason game.#Sooners pic.twitter.com/uxhNqFdShk — Carson Field (@CarsonDField) August 29, 2026

In three preseason games for the Chiefs, Thomas logged eight quarterback pressures. He will look to build a successful NFL career after his star-studded four years in Norman in which he compiled 65 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss and 17 sacks.

Safety Robert Spears-Jennings was a seventh-round selection in the 2026 draft, but he likely did enough in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ three preseason games to earn a roster spot.

Spears-Jennings capped off his first preseason by recording two solo stops and a quarterback hit in the Steelers’ 28-27 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He combined for six total tackles, a pass breakup and a quarterback hit over his three games.

Linebacker Kendal Daniels, a fourth-round selection by the Atlanta Falcons, also put together a strong preseason.

In the Falcons’ 17-12 win over the Miami Dolphins, he recorded a solo tackle and a quarterback hit. Daniels finished the preseason with three solo tackles, and his best game came against the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 22, when he logged a stellar 90.1 Pro Football Focus defensive grade.

Most fourth-round picks make their initial roster, and it seems like a foregone conclusion that Daniels will be suited up for the Falcons’ Week 1 game against the Steelers.

As for wide receiver Deion Burks, who the Indianapolis Colts picked in the seventh round, it seems like a coin flip on whether or not he’ll make the roster.

Burks caught seven passes for 46 yards over the Colts’ three preseason contests. He also flashed his versatility on special teams, returning six kickoffs for 145 yards.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel — who spent two years at OU in between stints at UCF and Oregon — received good news on Sunday, as ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that he made the Cleveland Browns’ 53-man roster.

Sources: Browns QB Dillon Gabriel is set to make Cleveland’s initial 53-man roster. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 30, 2026

Gabriel, who will likely sit behind Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders on the Browns’ depth chart, started in Cleveland’s final preseason game. He finished Thursday’s 37-13 win against the New England Patriots with 186 yards and three touchdowns on 12-of-15 passing.

Browns coach Todd Monken revealed last week that Watson will be the franchise’s Week 1 starter. Gabriel, a rookie in 2025, started six games for Cleveland last year and completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

Former Sooner and veteran NFL offensive lineman Wanya Morris, on the other hand, got released by the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Morris spent three seasons with the Chiefs before being traded to the Falcons during the 2026 offseason. The offensive tackle has made 43 regular-season appearances and 16 starts as a professional.

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