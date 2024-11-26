Oklahoma RB Xavier Robinson Looking to Build on Breakout Game vs. Alabama
Oklahoma’s 24-3 win over No. 7 Alabama was a special night for every member of the Sooners’ football team, but it was a breakout game for Xavier Robinson.
The freshman running back had the best game of his college career, rushing for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. He was part of a two-headed Sooners run game, alongside quarterback Jackson Arnold, as those two combined for 238 rushing yards.
“He's got a unique blend of size and speed and power,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “He's got just a great natural burst of where he … plays well behind his pads, but his instincts and his pace are something that you don't coach. That's very natural for him.”
Robinson’s journey to Saturday’s breakout game was unnatural.
A 3-star recruit out of high school, Robinson enrolled at Oklahoma in January. But Robinson struggled when he arrived in Norman, as Venables said he was overweight, out of shape and fumbled often during spring ball.
With that, Robinson went from the active roster to the scout team.
“He didn't show what he's showing now; he didn't give himself that opportunity,” Venables said.
But the freshman didn’t dwell on his demotion.
Venables said Robinson was one of the standouts on the scout team, and he decided to call him up after an injury to starter Jovantae Barnes. That actually upset Robinson at first, as he felt he was getting better against the first defense and would’ve likely redshirted the season.
But in the end, it has paid off for Robinson and the Sooners: He’s gotten better every game.
He made his collegiate debut in the Red River Rivalry against Texas on Oct. 12.
It was a slow burn for Robinson in that game — like it was for most of the Sooners in their 34-3 loss to the Longhorns — but he caught two passes for 12 yards. He appeared for the Sooners in their 26-14 loss to Ole Miss two weeks later but didn’t record any stats.
In OU’s next game, against Maine, Robinson showed all of his potential. He ran for his first college touchdown and also caught a pass for 46 yards.
Since then, Robinson has been a staple in the offense.
Robinson averaged 6.2 yards per carry in the Sooners’ loss to Missouri before compiling 127 all-purpose yards against Alabama.
It didn’t take long for Robinson to establish himself in the Alabama game. On the Sooners’ second drive, Robinson went 40 yards on his first carry.
And, against one of college football’s most athletic defenses, it continued throughout the night, finishing as OU’s most productive running back.
“If you told me at the beginning of the year (Robinson) was gonna be our lead carrier for Alabama and have two touchdowns, I wouldn’t believe you because of how many dudes we had in the running back room,” Arnold said. “If you asked him the same thing, he probably thought he was gonna redshirt, to be truthful.”
Robinson has just one game remaining in his first regular season, as the Sooners battle LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday. Even in a small sample size, the team has been impressed with Robinson and what he adds.
“He's got sneaky speed and sneaky acceleration," Venables said. "He's got really sweet feet. He's got great balance, but he's got (strength) upper body-wise, and his butt and legs and thighs, he's got good thickness where he can run through trash."
That was evident on his 18-yard touchdown run just before halftime against Bama, when he broke a tackle attempt by defensive lineman Tim Keenan.
“That's a 338-pound creature that he just kind of, you know, he just kind of brushed him off right there," Venables said.
He showed it again on his second TD, a 1-yard sweep on which he cut up and took on defensive lineman LT Overton.
"Look at the power," Venables recappped as he watched the score. "Boom, right there. (No.) 22, that looks like a DB — it's not Peyton Bowen. That guy right there is 308 pounds playing defensive end, and he turns him sideways there."
OU offensive coordinator Joe Jon Finley said, “He runs behind his pads. Everytime he gets hit, it seems like he’s falling forward for three or four. You have no idea what that does for an offense, an offensive line, a quarterback. Just the momentum of everything we’re doing.”
As Robinson made his way on the scout team, Oklahoma's defensive players certainly noticed. And those teammates know all too well what Maine, Missouri and Alabama defenders are just now finding out about Robinson.
“He had the option to redshirt and he decided he’s sticking through with this Team 130,” linebacker Danny Stutsman said. “And I’m so happy he did. He knew he was going to get his shot and he definitely took advantage of it.”