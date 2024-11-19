Why Oklahoma Freshman Running Back Xavier Robinson is Choosing to Burn His Redshirt
Oklahoma running back Xavier Robinson plans on being a sophomore next year.
So far, Robinson has appeared in four games this season as a freshman since debuting against Texas with a pair of catches for 12 yards and no rushes. Players are allowed to play in up to four games during a season and keep their redshirt, meaning if Robinson steps on the field one more time this year, he’ll burn his redshirt for his first year on campus.
After practice Monday night, Robinson told the media that he plans on playing in the Sooners’ final two regular-season games against Alabama and LSU, ultimately burning his redshirt for the year. He said it was a decision he came to after a “couple of days” of thinking about it after coach Brent Venables and running backs coach DeMarco Murray asked Robinson what he wanted to do.
“I respect BV coming up to me asking, and DeMarco asking about this decision, but I made the decision to keep playing, help this team out,” Robinson said. “I love this team a lot and make sure the seniors leave on at least six (wins), get another game going (in a bowl).”
Robinson’s best outing so far was his last against Missouri with starting running back Jovantae Barnes sidelined with an injury. Robinson carried the ball nine times for 56 yards, averaging 6.2 yards a carry in the close loss. The week before that against Maine, Robinson scored his first career touchdown while adding 29 rushing yards on six attempts. He also had a 46-yard reception. In total, Robinson has rushed for 85 yards on 15 carries in four games this season.
“One of the best athletes on our team,” Venables said of Robinson during his coach’s show Monday night. “He literally, and he did it in high school, but he could come over and be a really good linebacker. He could be a great tight end. He's got fantastic hands. His ability to locate the ball down the field.
“We've used him early in the season on the scout team. We're really deep at running back, and when everybody's healthy – (Gavin) Sawchuk and Barnes and Sam Franklin and Taylor Tatum and Kalib Hicks – we got a really good group of players there, but had some guys that were banged up that didn’t travel (to Missouri), and so Xavier got his opportunity.”
Robinson and Tatum are both freshmen who have gotten enough opportunity this season that their redshirts are potentially burnt. Tatum has already erased his redshirt while appearing in every game except one because of an injury. Tatum has rushed for 264 yards and scored four times, including a receiving touchdown.
“We've played 14 true freshmen past their four-game limit – seven on defense and seven on offense,” Venables said. “Some of it has been because of some injuries, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, and some of it’s because the guys are really talented, like a Taylor Tatum, like an Xavier Robinson.”
It didn’t take Robinson long to get playing time or to get to Norman from Carl Albert High School in Midwest City (OK). He was a 3-star recruit before choosing to stay nearby over offers from Iowa State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State and others. Robinson, though, started the season listed at 6-foot and 226 pounds. He had to lose weight before finally getting on the field Week 7.
“Everybody knew I was a little overweight,” Robinson said. “But I didn’t give up on myself, and the coaches didn’t give up on me, recruiting me, who saw I had a little problem, overweight size. So I just kept my head down and just worked. I was confident in myself.”
Robinson’s size, though, also attributes to his physical running style that makes him as good as he is and able to compete so early against the physicality of the SEC like he did two weeks ago against Missouri, and looks to continue to do the next two weeks.
“It was a great feeling,” Robinson said. “Amazing feeling. You start getting a lot (more) comfortable with yourself. Nothing shaky going out there, hesitant. When they gave me a shot, just going out there and doing my thing.”